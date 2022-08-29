90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not looking forward to Big Ed on the show

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not happy that Big Ed Brown is on the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were not pleased when news broke that alum Big Ed Brown would appear on the spinoff, and they are still not happy after seeing this season’s trailer.

Big Ed has been a controversial figure for his proclivity towards much younger women, with his Season 4 of Before the 90 Days girlfriend Rosemarie Vega being 31 years younger and his current fiancee Liz Woods being 28 years younger.

Furthermore, Big Ed has previously been accused of sexual assault by a former coworker, and disturbing audio has surfaced of him being verbally abusive towards Liz.

While Big Ed does have a large fanbase on social media, the resounding viewer narrative has been outrage over his continued 90 Day presence.

90 Day critics have been speaking out after the season preview clip showed Ed naked ready to receive a massage from Liz.

Despite Happily Ever After? viewers’ distaste for Ed, they will have to endure him all season long on the hit spinoff.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Big Ed’s appearance this season

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram reshared a clip of Ed giving Liz a massage and commenting on their sex life before Liz was about to return the favor, and Ed walked into the frame totally naked.

The comments section of the circulated post was filled with many vomit and queasy face emojis and a person that slammed, “This guy is exactly why I won’t watch this show and canceled Discovery+.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Another critic shared, “OMG! It seems that the show ratings way more important than morals! Makes me nauseous.”

A different viewer added to that, saying, “exactly. Ed is predator, Angela is abusive, I just don’t get why TLC keeps them on the franchise..”

Upon seeing Big Ed’s naked scene, more onlookers discussed their upset physical and emotional feelings.

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are also upset about Angela Deem being cast

Like Ed, Angela was shown in an outrageous scene during the trailer for the season at the end of the premiere episode.

Her scene depicted an aggressive exchange in which Angela was vandalizing Michael’s vehicle before getting into a verbal altercation where other people had to step in.

Many viewers expressed their disgust for Angela and her volatile behavior and condemned the 90 Day network for continuing to have her appear.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.