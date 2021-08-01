90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoilers: Michael Ilesanmi is nervous about awkward doctor’s visit

Michael llesanmi pays a visit to the doctor. Pic credit: TLC

Things are about to get awkward on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? thanks to Michael Ilesanmi. Last week he had an interesting proposition for his wife, Angela Deem, regarding starting a family.

Since Angela lives in the U.S and Michael is still in Lagos, Nigeria, the 32-year-old wants to test his sperm so that he could eventually ship them to her.

When Michael told the TLC star about his plans, she was shocked and reminded her husband that he would have to masturbate as part of the process — something he claimed to have never done before.

Angela insisted that the Nigerian native put her on a video call while at the doctor’s office, and in a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, the moment has arrived for Michael to test his sperm.

Michael llesanmi has awkward doctor’s visit

In the clip, Michael arrived at the doctor’s office and admitted to being nervous about what he was about to do.

“Today it’s a, it’s a big day. I really feel nervous and kind of worried about it because whatever happens, it is going to change my life,” confessed Michael. “Because today, for the first time in my life, I’m going to masturbate in order for me to produce sperm. I’ve never done it before.”

As he awaited the doctor, Angela called, and she later explained why she wanted to be on the phone with Michael during the private moment.

“It’s important to me to be with Michael on video call because I am his wife. He says he doesn’t look at pornographic stuff and he don’t need to start now,” commented Angela. “He can look at his wife. That’s what I’m here for.”

Michael llesanmi and Angela Deem share NSFW moment

During the consultation, Michael quickly grew annoyed with Angela as she seemed amused at the fact he had to masturbate in a cup.

“Angie was laughing at me. I am already so nervous to masturbate for the first time, and Angie is making it worse,” said Michael. When he entered the room, Angela wanted to see if there was anyone else in there with him, but after that, things got very awkward.

Clearly, cameras were not in the room, but we could certainly hear the NSFW conversation between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple.

After a while, Michael finally emerged from the room. “Now. I have to play the waiting game to get the test results, and if my sperm is good, I will be more closer to my dream of us having a child together,” said Michael. “Nothing will ever stop me from trying to be a father.

Check out the clip below and get ready for the entire NSFW moment tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.