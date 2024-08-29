90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All is further proof Angela Deem needs to be banned from franchise

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? successfully upended the Tell All format by having the couples stay in a beautiful mansion.

With so many fantastic couples working through their issues, it was the perfect location to dig deeper and show how they function while they’re away from host Shaun Robinson’s questions.

While the revamped format breathed life into the dying franchise, it also highlighted the issues these shows would continue to have if Angela Deem gets screentime.

Angela and Michael have been a toxic couple for many years; there’s no question about that. But with Michael in the U.S., it was finally his time to show the other cast members what he was like.

Sadly, Angela ruined any possibility of that by yelling at her husband and complaining about him talking to any of the other cast members who would listen.

It seemed more like she’d had control of the narrative for so long because Michael was in Nigeria, and her actions made it clear that she didn’t want the other cast members to form an opinion of her husband without her input.

That’s pretty despicable, and it’s hard to imagine what was going through Michael’s mind when she gaslit him at the mansion and on the Tell All set.

Angela has a history of toxic behavior

Angela is well-known for having screaming matches with other co-stars, as evidenced by her numerous Tell All appearances and her stint on 90 Day: Last Resort, where she went after Liz Woods for no reason.

She flies off the handle without a second thought, and the problem is that it’s getting worse as the years go on because Sharp Entertainment doesn’t think it’s a good idea to tell her to rein in that kind of behavior.

Angela brings a toxic energy to the series that shouldn’t be present. Now that we’ve watched how awful she is to Michael in person, it’s starting to make sense why Michael bailed from her home when he had the chance.

Instead of admitting wrongdoing, Angela would rather create false narratives about her husband to justify her behavior. Look at how she was all in on listening to the private investigator’s take on Michael.

She was seated because she expected the worst about her husband. When it wasn’t the worst, she implied that the person she hired’s findings were useless because he didn’t devote enough time to searching.

You need to cast the net wide to get over 180 pages about someone, and the consensus was that Michael wasn’t scamming his wife.

There was a lot of security at the mansion, and they should have thrown Angela out at the request of producers the moment she got up in Michael’s face.

It’s hard not to feel like Sharp Entertainment has failed Michael by enabling Angela to continue acting like she’s invincible and will repeatedly get called back for future shows.

Angela is controversial, but her continued outbursts and acting like she’s the top person on the call sheet have gone unchecked for too long. The best way to handle it would be to ban her from the franchise entirely.

TLC should not be giving Angela a platform

Bringing Angela back in any capacity feeds into a broader problem with reality TV, where the most toxic people are given a platform to spew hate.

Does the franchise really want to be remembered for that type of behavior? If it does, it will be a far cry from what the original 90 Day Fiance was when it premiered on TLC a decade ago.

It would be exciting to see Michael’s storyline continue in 90 Day: The Single Life because he got away from Angela.

However, there’s a genuine possibility that he’ll stay well away from Sharp Entertainment and producers because there were so many great opportunities for them to advocate for him during the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-8 on Discovery+ and Max.