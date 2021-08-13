90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After recap: Tell All Part 1

The Happily Ever After? Tell All delivered insane drama in Part 1. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers know that the Tell Alls invite and deliver explosive and over-the-top levels of drama, and Part 1 of this current season was no different.

As host Shaun Robinson tried to get to the bottom of the most talked-about about and burning topics among the couples but the conversations derailed many times and some very unexpected moments arose.

Many surprise moments took place on Part 1 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Natalie and Mike revealed that they had not been together for months and Natalie is now living in Florida. They both said they haven’t been seeing anybody since the split but Jovi called out Natalie for lying about that since she brought a date to dinner when she met up with him and Yara in New Orleans.

Mike said he wanted to file for divorce and his mom Trish was brought on the stage where she seconded that notion. The great “Hooker” debate was brought up again where Trish said she never called Natalie a hooker and Natalie disagreed.

Most of the cast took Mike’s side and called Natalie out for giving the K-1 visa a bad name and thought that if she is not with Mike anymore she should just go back to Ukraine.

Tiffany and Ronald were still together at the Tell All although they had a pretty gnarly fight about Ronald disliking how close Tiffany got to the cameraman. As it turns out, Tiffany and the kids were in South Africa for four months before returning to the US with no answer on Ronald’s spousal visa.

Tiffany said that they would be divorced if it weren’t for the kids and Ronald called her out for delaying the visa by not turning in the paperwork required.

Brandon’s parents said that they would help Brandon and Julia out with a down payment for a house if they would buy a property close to them. Julia does not want to have anything to do with Brandon’s parents while Brandon expressed how much he misses them.

Brandon’s dad Ron’s health was brought up since he has been struggling with declining health and Brandon said that’s one of the reasons why he wants to stay close.

There were shocking levels of drama on Part 1 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Angela revealed that she got bigger breasts a week before the Tell All. She also got caught in an omission when Shaun called her out for attending her plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng’s birthday party where he drove her home alone, facts Michael didn’t know about.

Michael was angry and Angela just told him to shut up.

Things got worse when Michael’s Aunt Lydia joined the conversation and she told Angela she needs to have more respect for Michael and focus on their needs as a couple, not more plastic surgery. Angela did not take that suggestion well and decided to flash her new breasts to the camera and her castmates.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday 8/22 at 8/7c on TLC.