90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After recap: Shadows of doubt

Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? focused on building up the different couple’s storylines to set the stage for the drama to come in the closing episodes.

A few of the couples made strides in their relationships, not without a fair share of drama, and bad communication between other couples was highlighted this week.

There were frustrating moments for some 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples

Julia and Brandon went to look at an apartment that Julia picked out that was a 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. At $1800 Julia fell in love with the pricey place while Brandon tried to talk her down to the reality that they don’t need a place that big. Brandon’s resistance greatly upset Julia.

Julia also had a very awkward job interview for a dance teacher position at a gym. She brought Brandon inside to the interview first of all, and then Julia totally misunderstood what kind of dancing the position required. She put on heels and did a sexy dance with floor work. The job interviewer thanked her for coming in and told her she needs to get certifications to take the next step anyway.

Tiffany grew very frustrated with Ronald because he didn’t buy groceries for their arrival and then didn’t have enough money to cover all the groceries after not shopping smartly.

Tiffany was also frustrated by Ronald’s different priorities and was hoping he would take the reins with the kids so she could relax more. After having an explosive fight, they were able to calm down and Ronald agreed he would try to meet Tiffany’s expectations.

After discussing her options as far as a divorce from Michael, Angela decided that she had put too much time, energy, and money into her marriage to Michael and that she needed to at least see the visa through.

Michael talked to his friends about the situation with Angela and his friends were upset that Michael still wanted to make it work with Angela, even with the caveat that she would need to treat him better for him to take her back.

Miscommunication led to multiple fights on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this week

Natalie needed to have an operation on her nose to make her breathing better, but neglected to tell Mike about it. She told him about it while having dinner at her friend’s house, and Mike got angry that she didn’t speak with him prior to scheduling the appointment.

They had yet another fight about Natalie’s lack of communication being the reason why they fight so much, and Natalie agreed to include him more.

Jovi broke the news to Yara that he would not be coming home from work for a few more weeks and she would need to move out of their apartment because the lease was up. Yara then decided to go the petty route and tell Jovi she was picking where they lived and that she didn’t care at all about his feelings or thoughts.

When it came time to pack and move, Yara sat there with the baby while Jovi’s mom and grandma packed up everything in the apartment. Yara chose to live in the suburbs about forty minutes away from New Orleans.

Andrei fought with Elizabeth’s sister Jen, then fought with Elizabeth after their daughter was almost hurt because he wasn’t watching her when he was supposed to. The RV trip to the family reunion continued on with lots of tension.

