90 Day Fiance: Hamza shares an encouraging message while sightseeing in Chicago

Hamza Moknii is ready for better days as he settles in Chicago. Pic credit: TLC

Hamza Moknii has been sharing more of his life with followers online.

The Before the 90 Days star is a new father, in a new country and is attempting to navigate his life as a newly single man. He has been transparent about his feelings amid these changes, even when they weren’t the best.

Although his life appears to be hectic, Hamza still attempts to remain positive and encouraging. His optimism can often be seen in his social media posts where he continues to share his journey.

Hamza is hopeful that better days will come

Instagram has become Hamza’s outlet to share his new life with his followers. He often posts glimpses of the places he’s visited and gives insight on how he’s overcoming different obstacles.

In a recent post, Hamza shared a hopeful message with his fans. He shared pics of himself posing in front of the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Il. He captioned his post with a simple message saying, “Bad days will pass” followed by three black heart emojis.

Hamza’s message came shortly after he revealed he is heartbroken from not being able to see his daughter. He shared that he missed her and that he was down until he could see her again.

In previous posts, Hamza talked about being so stressed that he was losing weight. He has been going through a rocky separation from his ex, Memphis, and was vocal about how it has affected his life.

It seems that in the midst of all the chaos, Hamza is seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and is hopeful that better days are on the horizon.

Hamza and Memphis have called it quits

During the season finale of Before the 90 Days, viewers saw Hamza and Memphis get married after a questionable visit. Shortly after, Memphis revealed she was pregnant with his child.

The two appeared to still be together during the Tell All special, although they did not answer many questions about the life after the cameras stopped rolling.

Soon after the season ended, Memphis began sharing that the couple’s relationship was not as it seemed, and they were separated. She stated she had custody of their child, a daughter, and that she was once again a single mom. Memphis accused Hamza of using her simply to get his visa and said that viewers did not know the real him.

For the most part, Hamza was quiet about the allegations made by Memphis. He did support her amid the paternity rumors, confirming that their child is indeed his. He has asked fans to not assume things about the couple’s relationship but has not shared any specific details.

Many fans believe the couple will appear on an upcoming season of Happily Ever After? which means his contract will not allow him to spill the tea on what’s really going on between the two.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.