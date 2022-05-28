90 Day Fiance: Hamza misses his baby girl with Memphis, says my ‘heart aches without her’

Hamza shares that he misses his baby and that his heart aches. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Hamza Moknii recently shared just how much he misses his daughter with Memphis Smith.

Hamza shared in an Instagram story that he feels a deep sadness without her.

Hamza is counting the minutes that he can be reunited with his daughter

Hamza recently was vulnerable in an Instagram post about how much he misses his little girl.

A fan account shared screenshots from Hamza’s story, where he expressed sentiments of sadness.

Hamza said, “I feel a deep sadness every day. I miss my daughter. My heart aches without her around.”

“I am counting the minutes until I am reunited with her again. I never for one second forgot my daughter; she is always in my mind and my heart.”

90 Day Fiance fans are split about Hamza

Fans in the comment section are split and do not know what to believe, however, more are siding against Hamza and believe he could be doing more if he wanted to see his daughter. Many empathetic fans understand Hamza’s emotions about not being able to see his daughter.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

The fan said, “First of all, Hamza, petition the courts for that DNA test. I would hate for this to go left for him; I really would. Also, for those writing jUsT gO vIsIt HeR (clown face emoji), have we all not seen what Memphis is capable of? Hamza is no Prince Charming, but Memphis is def the type to keep a father away from a child if she has a personal problem with him. Honestly, Hamza should just go back home to Tunisia.”

Although some fans think that Hamza is innocent and that he is being kept from his daughter, some fans believe just the opposite. Some fans think that Hamza is simply trying to stay in the limelight and is trying to draw attention to himself to promote his personal brand.

One fan commented, “Aww, he had some time between his daily photoshoots.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Another fan said, “Go visit your daughter. He complains about people being in his business but keeps posting stuff like this.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Some fans didn’t understand why Hamza was posting about the problem instead of taking action to resolve it.

One fan said, “Doesn’t he have money from the show? Why hasn’t he lawyered up?? I would assume that every minute ticking by is torture when it’s your **newborn baby** and they’re being illegally kept away from you. I’d assume a person would be so distraught that they’d be off social media and putting all energy into fighting that.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Hamza not being able to see his daughter is saddening, but hopefully, he and Memphis can find some common ground for their little one to grow up with both of her parents.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus