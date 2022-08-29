90 Day Fiance: Hamza Moknii urges people to stop judging him from what they see on social media

Hamza Moknii issues a statement urging 90 Day Fiance critics to stop judging him. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Hamza Moknii has been embroiled in drama with his now-estranged wife, Memphis Smith.

The pair’s rushed relationship was mired by miscommunication and was further exacerbated by the challenges of finding out they were pregnant.

By the time of the Season 5 Tell All, Hamza was in America on the spousal visa, and the pair were still together, appearing to enjoy their lives as new parents.

However, shortly after the Tell All, Memphis and her mom hurled a slew of accusatory and negative social media shares that appeared to be directed at Hamza. While Memphis never named Hamza in her posts specifically, the context of her posts seemed related to him.

Hamza has not publicly called out Memphis the way she has done to him, but he has made it clear online that he has been hurting and missing his daughter.

Hamza has also posted smiling pictures and weird thirst traps that he now claims are not indicative of what he’s been going through.

In any case, Hamza just released a plea to 90 Day Fiance critics for them to stop judging him based on what they see on social media.

Hamza Moknii pleas with 90 Day Fiance critics to stop judging him

Through his Instagram Story, Hamza appealed to his critics and the judgment he seems to have been receiving.

He began, “I would like to say to anyone who makes a judgment about me without really knowing what I am going through should really consider that you never know what someone is dealing with.”

Hamza shared, “Even if it looks like I am happy you never know what someone is feeling on the inside. We should judge others until we have walked in the shoes of that persons life.”

Hamza Moknii’s sister Rawia claims Memphis Smith is going against the judge’s custody orders

Hamza appears to now live in a different state than Memphis and, according to Hamza’s sister Rawia, she claims Memphis is not honoring the judge’s custody agreement between them.

Rawia wrote through her Instagram Story, “I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignores a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties.”

She explained, “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter, but although the judge allowed him to visit his daughter she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her.”

Rawia finished by saying, “We have suffered a lot in our childhood and my brother cannot bear the separation of his daughter anyone, he suffers a lot pray for him please.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.