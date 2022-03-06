90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel has been moved from jail to prison where he will serve 18-year sentence

Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina dated on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Disgraced TLC star Geoffrey Paschel has been transferred to prison to serve his lengthy sentence.

The 44-year-old, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancee Kristen Wilson in October of last year.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison last month following the two-day trial.

As previously reported, Paschel is seeking a retrial after receiving a lengthy sentence with no parole.

Geoffrey Paschel transferred to prison following sentencing

The former 90 Day Fiance star was transferred from the Knoxville County Jail to the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, where he will likely spend the next 18 years of his life.

A new mugshot has surfaced of Geoffrey Paschel, whose appearance on the TLC series concerned fans due to his extensive history of posing for police photographs.

Paschel’s criminal history includes prior convictions of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, as well as two federal drug trafficking charges.

90 Day Fiance viewers started a petition to have him removed from the series when mugshots went viral during his appearance on the reality TV series.

He is serving time for a 2019 incident in which officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home, and when police arrived, the victim alleged that Paschel had assaulted her.

“Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence,” according to a previous statement from the Knox County D.A, per People magazine.

The victim went to a neighbor’s house when Paschel went to sleep.

Responding officers noted a large bruise on the victim’s forehead, arms, and back. She also suffered abrasions on the inside of her lip and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Paschel claimed during his trial that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury believed the victim, his former fiancée, who also testified.

Geoffrey Paschel seeks new trial after sentencing

According to court documents, Geoffrey Ian Paschel is seeking a new trial and sentencing hearing.

His defense argues that his due process rights were violated when his ex-wife Allison Moon was allowed to testify without adequate notice.

Former reality TV cast member Geoffrey Paschel has filed a motion for a new trial.



The defense is arguing that Paschel's rights were violated when the judge let Paschel's ex-wife Allison Moon testify without adequate notice and that his sentence of 18 years is excessive.

Moon was one of two witnesses who testified against the former reality TV star. He reportedly turned down a plea deal prior to his high-profile trial.

