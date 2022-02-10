90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel is seeking a retrial after judge hands down 18-year prison sentence

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Geoffrey Paschel was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Geoffrey Paschel is set to spend a lot of time behind bars.

A judge in Tenessee recently ordered him to spend 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, and aggravated kidnapping of his ex-fiancee.

Not admitting defeat, the 90 Day Fiance alum isn’t taking that for an answer and is asking for a retrial following his lengthy sentence.

Geoffrey Paschel is seeking a retrial following his 18-year prison sentence

According to In Touch, the Tennessee native isn’t happy with the verdict against him and has since filed a motion seeking a retrial.

According to an update in the Knox County Sheriff’s database, the judge will rule on his motion for a retrial at a hearing scheduled for April 14, 2022.

It was only a few days ago that the 44-year-old was sentenced to almost two decades in prison with no possibility for parole due to behavior the judge called “sadistic.”

In a statement released to E! News, District Attorney Charme Allen said, “With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time.”

However, Paschel’s attorney has an entirely different outlook, stating, “Geoffrey Paschel continues to maintain his innocence and intends to file a motion for a new trial in the very near future. Afterward, our firm intends to pursue an appeal on Geoffrey Paschel’s behalf.”

90 Day Fiance star Varya Malina shared her thoughts following Geoffrey Paschel’s 18-year prison sentence

Despite being in the front row of the proceedings where the judge called Geoffrey a “manipulator” with “psychological issues,” his 90 Day Fiance partner Varya Malina is standing firmly behind him.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts, in a post dedicated to Geoffrey’s late son, she also opened up on his recent sentencing.

“To be honest we didn’t expect much from this sentencing. 18 years? Alright, we passed the bottom, that means there’s only one way (pointer finger emoji) up!,” the Russian native captioned on her Instagram reel. “The grounds for the appeal became even stronger. Meanwhile the sky is still crying, I believe it’s because one little angel is very upset.”

During his sentencing, Geoffrey Pashcel’s ex-girlfriend Mary Wallace was also in the building but was kicked out of the courtroom for disruption.

Mary appeared on 90 Day Fiance after she and Geoffrey briefly rekindled their relationship following Varya denying his proposal in Russia. Seemingly discarded once Varya returned to his life, she previously stated in a since-deleted Instagram that she didn’t speak to him anymore.

