90 Day Fiance fans weigh in on Darcey Silva and Larissa Lima’s plastic surgeries

90 Day Fiance viewers take aim at Darcey Silva and Larrisa Lima’s plastic surgery transformations. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alums Darcey Silva and Larissa Lima have undergone some of the most drastic plastic surgery transformations out of anyone in the franchise.

Both women are proud of the work they have done and share what nips and tucks they get through their social media.

With that said, since viewers have seen them around the franchise for years and know what they looked like coming onto the show, they have been judged hard for how much they have transformed.

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram asked the 90 Day audience whose plastic surgery transformation was the worst, and the results were striking.

Larissa was on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. She was followed again on Season 5 of Happily Ever After? where she got her first plastic surgery with money she borrowed from her then-new-man, Eric Nichols.

Darcey was on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days with Jesse Meester, followed by Season 3 with Tom Brooks. Since then, she has gotten her own spinoff with her twin sister Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey.

90 Day Fiance viewers vote on Darcey Silva and Larissa Lima’s plastic surgery transformations

The 90 Day fan page made a poll that asked, “Which plastic surgery transformation is the worst?”

Below was a throwback photo of Darcey, although it practically could be a picture of Stacey, who has had all the same procedures as her twin sister. Next to that picture was one of the way Darcey looks now on Instagram. Although the current image was obviously filtered as Darcey tends to do, it is clear that there is a stark difference.

Below the Darcey transformation was Larissa’s. A photo of Larissa from the show was placed next to a picture from her Instagram.

The choices for the poll read, “Darcey for sure,” and “Larissas is the worst.”

The poll actually came in close at 57% to 43%, but it was Darcey who 90 Day viewers felt had the worst plastic surgery transformation.

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

What kind of surgeries has Darcey Silva and Larissa Lima had?

While Larissa and Darcey’s list of plastic surgeries they’ve had is extensive, there are a few standout procedures.

Larissa had HD liposuction on her mid-section, giving the impression that she has chiseled abs.

During a past liposuction procedure on her stomach area, Larissa Lima got an infection in her belly button, and afterward, it looked like she had no belly button. She ended up having to have belly button reconstruction.

Darcey notably got a bevy of cosmetic procedures all at once while with Stacey in Turkey, including “Barbie makeovers.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.