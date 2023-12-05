90 Day Fiance fans warn Gino it’s a ‘bad idea’ to visit Miami with Jasmine Pineda

Gino Palazzolo may have just made the biggest mistake of his life, and he doesn’t even know it, but people are trying to warn him on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance star and his fiance — well, wife, because they’re already married — Jasmine Pineda are vacationing in Miami, but fans think that was a “bad idea.”

Gino’s comment section is currently filled with messages from viewers warning him that Jasmine will never want to return to Michigan after spending time in Miami.

The Panamanian native has made no secret of her disdain for the cold weather and the boring life she’s now living in Gino’s home state.

Jasmine enjoyed the fast-paced life in Panama, and now she’s living the opposite of that in the U.S.

Gino owns a home in Michigan and has no desire to leave, but we already know that Jasmine is just biding her time before she packs her things and goes to another city, like Miami.

Jasmine and Gino are enjoying some vacation time in Miami, and the pair have been posting photos from their trip.

Gino shared a happy photo from South Beach and wrote, “I can’t wait to arrive in Miami! 🙃⛱️So much need this trip! 💯🥳😃Happy Monday everyone!”

After sharing his location, 90 Day Fiance fans instantly let him know that this trip was a bad idea.

“Lol, big mistake to take jasmine here. She will never.go back to michigan again lol,” wrote one commenter.

“Bad idea. 100% Jasmine is gonna force u guys to move there,” said someone else.

One person told him, “Now Jasmine will want you to move to Miami. Thats the life shes looking for.”

Someone wrote, “Nooooooo Jasmines going to love the Hispanic culture there and will want to move there. 😂.”

Another added, “You gonna be moving to Miami soon @gpalazz2 def more Jasmines vibe down here.”

Jasmine Pineda is living her best life in Miami

Despite the naysayers, Jasmine is living her best life in Miami as she kicked off her vacation, and she recently posted a stunning snap on Instagram.

The snap showed the mom of two in a bikini as she struck a pose on the sand with the Miami Beach sign as her backdrop.

Jasmine seemed right at home as she soaked up the sun, away from the chilly temperatures in Michigan.

“Mermaid at heart 🧜🏻‍♀️❤️,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.