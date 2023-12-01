90 Day Fiance fans use Darcey Silva’s words to troll her

Darcey Silva is getting trolled online after she posted a glamorous image on her page, but the negative comments are nothing new.

The Darcey & Stacey star kept the caption short and sweet, but her words are being used against her for some reason.

This has become the norm, as critics have hounded Darcey and her sister, Stacey Silva, about their changing appearances for years.

The sisters have drastically altered their looks since they first appeared on TV. Despite the ongoing criticism about looking unrecognizable, the pair have no shame in their plastic surgery game.

The twins have undergone a slew of cosmetic procedures on their faces and bodies, including lots of fillers and botox, buccal fat removal, facelifts, cheek lifts, and lip lifts, just to name a few — and they’re not done yet.

The trolls are not done either, as they continue to blast the twosome and urge them to lay off the surgeries and the filters.

Interestingly, Darcey’s Instagram page is private, but many of her 1.4 million followers are haters, not fans, who always have something negative to say about her snaps.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is feeling ’10x’ hotter in a glamorous photo

The newly minted Mrs. Rusev is feeling more confident than ever now that she’s a married woman, and her recent post showed her all glammed up.

The image posted on Instagram featured a close-up of the TLC star in a fur sweater and rocking a bedazzled necklace.

The focus was on Darcey’s face as she sported extra-thick lashes and large lips.

“10x darceysilva #darceyandstacey,” she captioned the post.

The glamourous image garnered likes from fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members such as Thais Ramone, Robert Springs, and Anny Francisco, who’s been defending Darcey against her critics.

Darcey Silva goes glam on Instagram. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva is being trolled over her caption in a recent post

Not everyone was feeling Darcey’s look, and there were a lot of naysayers in the comments who trolled her over the 10x post.

One commenter asked, “10x? 10x what? The amount of filler? Botox? Just stop 🛑.”

“10x the filters and photoshop fails,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote, “10× the lips you mean please they are too big Darcy.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

One person wrote, “10x’s worse.”

Another said, “10x pure fake.”

Someone else asked the mom of two, “10x the filter?”

What do you think of Darcey Silva’s changing appearance? Has she gone too far? Sound off in the comment section below.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.