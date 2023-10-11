90 Day Fiance fans think Tom Brooks’ girlfriend has a lot in common with Darcey Silva

90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced that Tom Brooks has a type after seeing a recent photo of his girlfriend, Mariah Fineman.

A photo posted online showed the 43-year-old and his girlfriend hanging out with TLC star Kimberly Menzies.

However, it was Mariah’s appearance in the snap that garnered a slew of comparisons to Tom’s ex, Darcey Silva.

If there are two things Darcey is known for, it’s her penchant for Instagram filters and her love of plastic surgery.

She looks vastly different today than the Darcey that we were introduced to years ago when she appeared on the show with Tom.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Several plastic surgery procedures later, her once natural appearance has been replaced with oversized lips, larger breasts, a sculpted waistline, and countless other physical changes.

However, it seems that’s the aesthetic that Tom goes for — at least according to viewers because his current girlfriend is giving us Darcey Silva vibes.

Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Mariah sparks criticism with recent photo

Tom, who resides in London, recently visited the U.S. and during his trip, the British reality TV star and his love interest, Mariah, paid a visit to see Kimberly Menzies.

The trio took lots of photos during their time together, but a recent snap has sparked a lot of chatter about Mariah.

Tom’s girlfriend was clad in a green crop top with a floor-length skirt, but the outfit didn’t exactly flatter her tiny frame.

It didn’t take long for a 90 Day Fiance fan page to reshare the photo, which was first posted on Mariah’s Instagram page, and people had a lot to say about the brunette beauty.

As you can imagine, the comments were less than flattering.

90 Day Fiance viewers compare Mariah to Darcey Silva

Several of the comments on the post noted that Toms’s current girlfriend has some similarities to his ex Darcey — the large breasts, small waists, and oversized lips being the most obvious.

One viewer laughingly claimed Tom “didn’t want to be with Darcy, so he got the brown hair version of her😂.”

“I am all into beauty and looking the best that you can. I’m not against plastic surgery but Mariah looks a little scary,” said one commenter.

“She’s trying to compete with Darcey 😂😂😂,” responded someone else.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdates/Instagram

An Instagram user exclaimed, “This guy really likes these plastic women! Jesus she looks badddddddd.”

“Clearly Tom has a type… plastic,” wrote one commenter.

“He likes the ones with all the plastic surgery,” added someone else.

90 Day Fiance airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.