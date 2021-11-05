90 Day Fiance fans think Rose Vega looks amazing in new photo but point out one odd thing

A recent picture posted by Rose drew a lot of praise but fans also pointed out something that was off. Pic credit: TLC

Rose Vega has been thriving since her time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with her ex Big Ed. She has remained in the Philippines but has capitalized on her 90 Day fame and built a better life for herself, her son, and her family.

90 Day fans have taken notice of her success and also her glow-up. In a recent picture, however, they noticed something odd about one thing in particular from the post.

Followers noticed that Rose’s feet look enormous. Whether it was the angle of the photo or that her feet really are proportionally large, onlookers took notice.

Rose Vega’s recent picture drew attention from 90 Day Fiance fans for one odd thing

Rose recently posted a highly-stylized photo where she looks like an elegant model. While she received a lot of praise for the photo and for doing her thing, fans took it upon themselves to mention that her feet look extremely large in the photo.

The photo features Rose in a refined outfit sitting on a rock barefoot with her shoes off to the side.

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page reposted her photo but added the caption, “She looks good but damn she got some big feet (laughing/crying emoji).”

The enormity of the way Rose’s feet look was not lost on the other people who viewed the reposted picture, as more fans talked about the size of them.

One fan agreed with the caption and added, “I thought that too. For someone so petite they’re massive!!!”

While another made the point, “I thought it was the angle of the camera (laughing/crying emoji).”

Someone else said that her feet are just long and another exclaimed, “Her shoes are big too!”

There was a fan who played devil’s advocate. They said, “I don’t understand how some cameras can make things look huge. It’s hard to tell if it’s just the camera or if she really has big a** feet and hands. Those shoes look like a f**king size 14 lmao.”

90 Day critics commented on Rose’s feet. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

Rose Vega’s ex Big Ed will be on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life

Since Big Ed and Liz did not work out on the premiere season of The Single Life, he is returning to try his hand at love once again. Ed detailed some things to expect, including a shooting caught on camera, when he appeared on 90 Day Bares All.

Present-day, however, it looks like Big Ed has gotten back with Liz despite the toxicity of their relationship and may have even proposed. Liz has been posting a lot of insinuations on social media that she and Big Ed have rekindled their romance.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.