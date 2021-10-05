90 Day Fiance fans have mixed feeling about the upcoming season of The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel is back for a third season, but not everyone in the 90 Day Fiance community is excited about it. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel was renewed for a third season which is set to premiere on October 11th, 2021, but its announcement has received mixed reviews from 90 Day Fiance fans.

While there is no shortage of drama in Chantel and Pedro’s family separately, explosive drama occurs when their families get together.

Whether it be deep-seated animosity, physical altercations, or accusations of infidelity, each season that features Chantel and Pedro and their families has proven to be wild. Many 90 Day supporters are looking forward to the new season.

Despite the high drama, 90 Day Fiance viewers are not fans of the couple or their families and think that two seasons were enough because a third season will bring more of the same played-out spectacles.

90 Day Fiance fans shared mixed reviews on Season 3 of The Family Chantel

Some The Family Chantel fans shared their excitement over the news of a third season, while others were less than thrilled.

One critic called out their discontent over the third season because they think it will be repetitive. They said, “Alright we’ve seen this storyline.”

A supporter shared a gif of Angenette shaking her head and wrote, “THE LEGENDS ARE BACK IN 7 DAYS TIME!! One of the best shows on @TLC is back with #TheFamilyChantel and all the drama returns. Can’t wait to watch a great new season (thumbs-up emojis).”

THE LEGENDS ARE BACK IN 7 DAYS TIME!! One of the best shows on @TLC is back with #TheFamilyChantel, and all the drama returns. Can’t wait to watch a great new season 👍👍 #TLC #FamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/rpJO5bySCE — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) October 4, 2021

Someone else who is looking forward to the new season shared, “Wow!!! The new season of #TheFamilyChantel is gonna be off the chain this season. Nicole is messy and will always be messy with her MARRIED man while Chantel was not married when Pedro started being with her. Bow she wants to tell Pedro had an affair w your friend. OK!!! lol.”

One The Family Chantel fan showed their support for the new season. Pic credit: @magblueclouds/Twitter

Pedro Jimemo revealed troubling news on 90 Day Bares All about the upcoming season of The Family Chantel

Pedro revealed during 90 Day Bares All that he struggled with his mental health while filming the upcoming season of The Family Chantel. He said viewers would get to see a different side of him.

A clip also showed a physical altercation with Pedro and his sister’s boyfriend, Alejandro, over bad blood between the two.

90 Day Fiance fans will get to watch another season of the hit spinoff, The Family Chantel, and form their opinions on the drama.

The Family Chantel returns Monday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.