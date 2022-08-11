90 Day Fiance fans are anticipating the Tell All showdown between Patrick’s brother John and Jibri

90 Day Fiance viewers are here for a showdown that will take place at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

The finale episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance aired last Sunday and the Tell All is the next episode to approach.

In a clip from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, the spiciness level of what’s to come between the cast members was ever apparent.

Namely, Jibri Bell will put his two cents in on Patrick Mendes’ brother John’s relationship with his brother and John will clap back.

After the clip circulated around social media, viewers are decidedly here for the drama between John and Jibri and are looking forward to a one-word dig John will make at Jibri.

90 Day viewers are highly anticipating the Tell All after hearing that John will call Jibri, “Sparkles,” as an insult because of his outfit. With John’s Boston accent, viewers have been reiterating it as “Spahkles.”

Historically, Tell Alls serve to air out all the drama and get to the bottom of speculations and rumors that have circulated since filming ended.

John McManus and Jibri Bell will have a confrontation at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All

Based on a released Pillow Talk clip shared by a 90 Day fan page on Instagram, it looks like Jibri will instigate an argument with Patrick’s brother John that will escalate.

While John is talking about his brother’s situation, Jibri will tell John to “stop third wheeling.”

After some back and forth, John will hit Jibri by asking, “Aren’t you still living at home bro?” Then John will shake his head and say, “Come on now, Sparkles.”

A later clip shows John and Jibri backstage with the rest of the cast where Jibri was complaining about John being in his presence and remarked that he would “knock him out,” if John was around him.

John retorted, “No you’re not. If you’re gonna bring it bro you gotta take it.”

Jibri responded, “You’re gonna be the one taking a lot.”

To which John replied, “I’m not scared bro.”

90 Day Fiance viewers share their anticipation for John McManus versus Jibri Bell

A different 90 Day fan page shared a still image of John calling Jibri “Sparkles” from the clip and added in their caption, “Anybody else excited to see Brother John take on “Spahkles” at the Tell All?? This is the only time I’ve been eager for a Sunday throughout this whole longggg drawn out season.”

Other 90 Day viewers landed in the comments to give their opinion on John versus Jibri.

Several people exclaimed their excitement while one fan expressed, “I literally can’t wait to hear him say that!!!! 😂😂😂”

Another critic shared, “😂. I’m not a John fan but that was solid😂”

While someone else wrote, “I feel like John has sometimes been the voice of reason that was needed.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer remarked, “I stopped watching this season after 3 or 4 episodes. But I am not missing the tell all. 😂😂😂.”

While another commented, “*Sparkles* just had me dead. That is his only name now. *Sparkles* and *Meow Mix.*”

Will you be watching the upcoming 90 Day Fiance Tell All drama?

