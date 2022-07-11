Jibri Bell wears extremely flashy suit jacket and pants set at Sneaker Con

Jibri Bell wore a flashy outfit during Sneaker Con. Pic credit: TLC

Jibri Bell has become known to 90 Day Fiance fans for his troubled relationship with Miona Bell and his wild fashion sense and general style.

The South Dakota native’s flashy and out-there proclivity was on full display at Sneaker Con in Las Vegas, where he was in attendance.

28-year-old Jibri is a musician and aspiring influencer, and he wore a matching pants and suit jacket set that was bedazzled in what looked like sequins as he was hard to miss at the event.

Jibri reshared several videos of himself taken by others at the event, where his outfit appeared to stand out more than his sneakers.

On 90 Day Fiance, viewers have watched Jibri struggle with Miona’s demands while his family has also been unrelenting in their disdain for Miona.

Jibri Bell wore a stand-out suit and pants set at Sneaker Con

Sneaker Con just happened in Las Vegas, and Jibri made his presence known in a hard-to-miss colorful and shiny suit jacket and pants set.

Jibri reshared several other fans’ Instagram stories to his page, where his outfit could be admired.

Jibri paired purple sneakers and black sunglasses with the jacket and pants that appeared almost rainbow with major themes of orange and purple.

In each of his reshares, Jibri looked confident in his flashy swag as he held a sneaker box with the Jordan’s label.

His hair, which he tends to change often, looked like it was dyed blonde but growing out.

Jibri looked fly at the Sneaker con event. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri and Miona Bell post a ton on social media

Jibri and Miona were labeled by 90 Day Fiance viewers early on this season as “instant clout chasers.” The clout chasing term is something that Jibri even admitted to as a quality he had.

Jibri and Miona each have their own Instagram account and a joint Instagram and Twitter account.

Anyone who follows them on either Instagram page can expect to see at least 5-10 story posts a day, and they usually share something on their pages. They also go Live on Instagram often and have gotten into posting reels.

Most of what they share is self-promotion, and they attempt to connect with fans.

Other 90-Day stars that post the most on Instagram include Darcey Silva, Chantel Everett, Jasmine Pineda, Angela Deem, and several more.

