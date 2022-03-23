90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas reveals if her views on marriage have changed since marrying Corey Rathgeber

Evelin Villegas talked about whether her negative feelings towards marriage have changed since marrying Corey Rathgeber. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have seen Evelin Villegas take a firm stance against the idea of marriage several times over on the show. Despite her negative views towards matrimony, she decided to marry Corey Rathgeber.

Now she has been asked by a 90 Day fan on Instagram whether her standpoint on marriage has changed since tying the knot with Corey on Season 3.

Apparently, nothing has changed in Evelin’s mind about marriage as she called it “unnecessary” and cited her belief that couples don’t need marriage in order to be happy.

Evelin Villegas revealed whether her views on marriage have changed since marrying Corey Rathgeber

During an Instagram Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans, Evelin responded to questions about her life.

One of the questions she was asked had to do with the negative perception of marriage The Other Way viewers saw her have on the show.

The 90 Day follower asked, “Have your views on marriage changed now that you had your wedding (happy face emoji)?”

Evelin answered by posting a picture of her and Corey from their wedding day and saying, “The wedding was beautiful and soooo fun but I still believe is not necessary in order to be a happy couple.”

She went on to advise, “Do whatever makes [you] happy.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas has an interesting Instagram account

Evelin has one of the most interesting Instagram accounts out of all the 90 Day Fiance cast members because she often goes off on Corey, addresses rumors, or reveals personal information.

During Season 3 of The Other Way, Evelin repeatedly used her Instagram to bash Corey for a number of things and insinuated several times that she was done with the relationship.

Corey would always make apology posts on his page in response or comment heartfelt messages to Evelin on her posts.

Recently, Evelin has backed off of publically attacking Corey and has been more focused on promoting the restaurant they just opened with her family. She also has done several Q&As with followers on Instagram to give them a glimpse into her married life.

Many 90 Day critics have felt like Corey and Evelin’s relationship has been toxic and their elopement came as a shock.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.