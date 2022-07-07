90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens celebrates 2 years with new boyfriend after split from Stephanie Matto

Erika Owens celebrates two years with her beau after her split from Stephanie Matto. Pic credit: TLC

Erika Owens has moved on since her split from ex-girlfriend Stephanie Matto, and she recently celebrated two years with her boyfriend, Chris.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a sweet post celebrating their anniversary and sent some love to her man.

Erika started dating Chris after a tumultuous journey with Stephanie Matto after they made history as the show’s first same-sex couple, but their romance was short-lived.

The two initially met online as Stephanie was a popular YouTuber before she joined the franchise. However, her overtly sexual online presence was much different than the Stephanie who ended up in Australia. That Stephanie was shy, demure, and a far cry from the person Erika had fallen in love with.

After a short stint, their relationship crashed and burned, and the couple broke up midway through the season.

Erika Owens celebrates two years with new boyfriend after split from Stephanie Matto

Erika Owens started dating her boyfriend Chris after her breakup from Stephanie Matto, and they are still going strong. The couple just celebrated their second anniversary, and the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a sweet post in honor of the special occasion.

Erika posted several photos of their time together over the past two years and tagged Chris in the post.

“Two years of you,” she wrote. “I love you more than the stars in the sky.”

Erika, known for her candy-colored hair and over-the-top fashion, seems to have found her match in Chris, who has a penchant for bright, colorful hair as well, but that’s not the only thing they have in common.

The adventurous couple enjoys being outdoors, and Erika often shares moments from their road trips.

Erika Owens has moved in with her boyfriend Chris

Erika introduced her boyfriend Chris to the world in 2020 with a cute Instagram post.

“You make me feel every single color of the rainbow,” wrote the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star. “I can’t wait to see the world together and make every minute a grand adventure. So thankful and so so happy.

A few months later, Erika revealed that she and Chris had moved in together and introduced the world to their newest family member, Bo.

“So I’ve moved in with Chris and I now live in Adelaide!! I have never been happier or felt more excited for my future,” said Erika.

The Australian native has made no secret of her mental health struggles, and she noted that Bo would help her through the hard days.

“He is such a good boy, and so full of love. Best decision we ever made. My heart is full of love,” she confessed.

