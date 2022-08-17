90 Day Fiance: Emily says she apologized to Kobe for her behavior on the show

Emily Bieberly admits 90 Day Fiance regret and talked about apologizing to Kobe Blaise. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly seems to feel regretful about the way she acted towards her Cameroonian now-husband on Season 9 because she answered a question about it.

Many 90 Day viewers found Emily to be tyrannic, controlling, and annoying regarding her behavior within her family and in her relationship with Kobe.

In a candid Q&A with fans on Instagram, Emily admitted that she regretted some of her actions on the show but relayed that she and Kobe were in a very good place after it all.

She stated that Kobe is a very forgiving person and that she has apologized to him many times.

Emily met Kobe when they were both in China for different reasons, and after just a few months of dating, Emily found out she was pregnant, and Kobe proposed.

Kobe missed the first 17 months of their son Koban’s life because of visa delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once Kobe did arrive in America, Emily and Kobe were plagued by relationship and parenting issues but managed to find their way to the altar and tie the knot.

During an Instagram Q&A, Emily was asked, “Do you regret some of how you acted on the show?”

To which Emily replied, “Yes. Kobe and I are stronger than ever. I’ve apologized over and over. Thank God he’s the most forgiving person.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

Emily did not detail exactly what she has apologized to Kobe for, and if there was anything left she felt she still had to say sorry for.

Emily Bieberly’s claims about her and Kobe Blaise’s sex life have come under fire

During the Tell All, when the topic of jealousy was brought up, Emily revealed that a lot of women have slid into Kobe’s DMs. She asserted that the thirsty women didn’t worry her, saying, “Well, we f**k all the time so these women can back off.”

However, a preview of Part 2 of the Tell All revealed Kobe answering a question about their intimacy after having two children. Kobe said that they had not had sex in a long time, which directly contradicts what Emily stated.

In any case, Tell All viewers were not buying Emily’s claims about having an active sex life with Kobe and bashed her in the comments of a meme post about it.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.