90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg wants to know if Jihoon Lee cheated

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is officially on hiatus, but the trailer for part two of the season already has us on our toes.

The rocky relationship between Jihoon Lee and wife Deavan Clegg has been playing out all season and things will only get worse once the show returns.

Deavan has taken quite a bit of criticism on social media for her constant berating of her husband.

She blames him for everything that happens in their relationship, and after seeing the same thing play out week after week, fans are starting to take Jihoon’s side.

It seems the trigger for many viewers was a recent incident involving Deavan’s daughter Drascilla.

After a day at the park with their family, Drascilla, then 4, ran from among the group as Jihoon quickly chased after her.

However, despite Jihoon bolting after her, both Deavan and her mom Elicia blasted the South Korean native for not keeping a closer eye on his stepdaughter.

But fans had a different take on the situation.

They blamed the mom-of-two for not disciplining Drascilla enough.

Although the season ended with things seeming hopeful for the 90 Day Fiance couple, we now know that this is far from the truth.

Did Jihoon cheat on Deavan?

TLC has already shared a clip of what we can expect when the show returns on October 11. And from what we’ve seen so far, there’s more trouble brewing for the young couple, including issues of infidelity.

In the mid-season trailer, we see a tense scene between Jihoon and his 25-year-old wife.

In the clip, Deavan asks Jihoon if he has ever cheated on her, and then the scene cuts to her confessional where she questions if there is something going on with Jihoon that she doesn’t know.

The clip doesn’t show his response, so we’ll have to wait until the show returns to see how that plays out.

However, something must have happened for the Utah native to even ask Jihoon that question. If Jihoon did cheat on Deavan, it would certainly explain their current relationship status.

Deavan and Jihoon are over

We recently found out that the 90 Day Fiance couple are no longer together, after Jihoon made the reveal in a recent Instagram post.

The 29-year-old even shared that his wife was already in a new relationship with another Korean man who lives in Los Angeles.

We don’t know for sure what was the final nail in the coffin for Jihoon and Deavan, but the mid-season clip might be a major clue that it was infidelity.

The pair have not filed for divorce as yet. They are still under contract with TLC and will most likely not make this move until after the season officially ends.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.