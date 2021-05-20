90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva was also on this surprising dating show

A fan spotted Darcey on another popular reality dating show from Bravo. Pic credit: TLC

It would seem that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is not the only reality TV show based on love that Darcey Silva has appeared on. She was spotted on the popular dating show Millionaire Matchmaker, which aired from 2008-2015.

Millionaire Matchmaker followed the host and owner of Millionaires Club dating services, Patti Stanger, as she matched single wealthy people with closely compatible dates.

Darcey’s expensive taste and posh style is well suited to be on a show whose premise is dating extremely wealthy men, although it is clear that her shot on Millionaire Matchmaker didn’t work out for her.

Darcey has been criticized for valuing attention and romance fiercely, so her appearance on the show does not really come as a surprise.

Darcey looks noticeably different on Millionaire Matchmaker than she does now, with the most prominent differences being her hair and boobs.

Darcey loves to date on television

It looks like Before the 90 Days was not Darceys first attempt at finding love on television, since her appearance on Millionaire Matchmaker has surfaced.

The Redditor who found the episode described that it was an older episode, so Darcey was most likely in her mid to late 30’s at the time of filming for Millionaire Matchmaker.

Darcey does look younger and has a much thinner frame than she has now as well.

A Redditor found Darcey on an old episode of Millionaire Matchmaker and shared it with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @u/onionsweats/Reddit

Darcey is known for her intense fascination with falling in love, seeking out young foreign men, and over-the-top attitude at times. These characteristics make the perfect candidate to participate in a love-themed reality show, so it makes sense that she was on another dating show previous to 90 Day Fiance, where she found her fame.

What’s next for Darcey?

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey got their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, which was really popular among fans of the franchise. The show will most likely be renewed for a second season but an official announcement has yet to be made.

It seems like Darcey has finally found love with her younger Bulgarian beau, Georgi Rusev, who proposed to her by the end of the first season of Darcey & Stacey.

Her troubled dating history with Jesse and Tom played out over Before the 90 Days, where she got herself into some toxic situations with both men.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.