90 Day Fiance critic tells Yara Zaya ‘don’t get too skinny’ — See her response

Yara Zaya is very committed to her daily workouts and healthy eating, but one social media user is seemingly keeping a close eye on her shrinking body.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star just shared a photo dressed in a casual outfit while promoting the Tell All, but the commenter was more focused on something else.

“Happy Sunday, ready for Tell All tonight??” Yara captioned the post.

She immediately got a slew of feedback about her cast members, but one comment had nothing to do with the show.

“Dont get too skinny girl! 🙂” wrote the Instagram user.

Yara, however, responded to the comment with a simple, “why?”

Meanwhile, the main focus of her post was to discuss the highly anticipated Part 3 of the Tell All, which is set to air tonight, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Yara Zaya stuns in a casual Sunday outfit

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was dressed down for a casual day out in the post shared on Instagram.

Yara wore an oversized black and white sweater and black jeans with side slits. She also wore Dior sneakers and added a bit of glam with a nude YSL bag with gold straps, matching her gold necklace.

Yara struck a cool pose as she leaned against a wall with one leg raised while staring intently at her phone. Her long blonde hair was worn in a sleek style flowing down her shoulders with face-framing pieces in the front.

She got a lot of compliments on the casual outfit, but many people also answered her question about the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off about the Tell All

So far, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All has been quite controversial, with all the couples taking their turn in the hot seat, and it’s not over yet.

However, when Yara asked viewers to share their views, they didn’t hold back.

One commenter shared a view that many people have voiced, and it’s that they want Big Ed off the franchise.

“If we can get rid of Ed, the show would be that much better!” said the commenter.

“Not looking forward to Angela 😂,” added someone else laughingly.

Another viewer had a lot to say about the always controversial cast members, Angela Deem and Andrei Castravet.

“So happy the way Jovi called out Andrei #Narcissist..and how you called out Angela #alsonarcissist.. they are both incredibly ahhhhhbusive!” said the Instagram user.

Another person reiterated the sentiment and accused Angela of being a “bully,” telling Yara, “We want to see more of you all.”

Yara Zaya promotes Hello Fresh

Yara has over 600k followers on Instagram, and she uses her growing popularity for brand promotions. One of her collaborations is with Hello Fresh, a food delivery service that offers meal kits with a variety of recipes ideal for different diets.

Yara posted a photo while chowing down on one of their healthy options, and she told her followers to try the delicious items.

“If you guys haven’t tried #hellofresh yet, you NEED to!” said Yara, who also shared a discount code, “YARA20,” that gives buyers up to 20 free meals along with free shipping.

Yara noted that Hello Fresh makes it easy to “add variety to your meals” and learn easy recipes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.