90 Day Fiance: Colt’s beard is breaking the internet

Colt’s new facial hairstyle has the 90 Day Fiance world talking online. Pic credit: TLC

One of the hottest topics around the 90 Day Fiance community online is Colt Johnson’s new beard that was introduced through his Instagram story. As soon as people saw Colt’s new facial hairstyle, they started talking about it throughout social media.

Colt has been rocking a more shaggy and bearded look since appearing on The Single Life, but critics believe he may have taken his new look too far.

90 Day Fiance critics cannot stop commenting on Colt Johnson’s latest selfie with a strange beard

Colt has mostly remained out of the spotlight since appearing on The Single Life, aside from a cameo on 90 Day Diaries and an upcoming segment on 90 Day Bares All.

Colt’s facial hair, however, has taken center stage around social media after Colt posted a selfie to his Instagram story. His beard in the picture is very long and straggly straight with hints of grey which critics have been commenting on.

@90daythemelanatedway reposted the picture to their page and the post received a lot of feedback from 90 Day fans.

The comments featured attention from fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members Stephanie Matto and Rebecca Parrot’s daughter Tiffany Smith.

Stephanie joked, “I would buy butter from him.”

Tiffany scolded, “He looks like a deranged history teacher that went off his rocker.”

Other people shared their beliefs on how they think Colt feels about his beard. One critic said, “The funniest part is, that he truly believes he looks so hot.”

Another person exclaimed, “It’s not flattering at all. It’s a big NO! Yikes!!!!”

While some else called him, “Scary [sad face emoji].”



Other critics commented on Colt’s new beard. Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Attention was also brought to Colt’s beard on Reddit where a thread about it got over 130 comments.

Debbie and Colt Johnson, and Vanessa Guerra will be on the upcoming season of 90 Day Bares All

Season 2 of the hit spinoff 90 Day Bares All will feature the fan-favorite trio of Debbie, Colt, and Vanessa. Viewers last left off when Debbie was thinking about moving out into a senior community to give Colt and Vanessa the privacy they need in their newly married life.

But did she actually move out? Viewers will have to watch the upcoming season to find that out and more.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 12 on Discovery+.