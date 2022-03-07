90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra celebrate one year anniversary despite recent separation

Vanessa Guerra shared news of her and Colt Johnson’s one-year wedding anniversary despite their recent separation. Pic credit: TLC

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s relationship underwent a rough patch recently that led to a separation, and viewers heard about it during the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All. However, things appear to be going better because the couple just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Vanessa shared the news of their milestone on Instagram, where she also let 90 Day Fiance fans know that they were celebrating in Reno.

It was revealed by Vanessa and confirmed by Colt during the Tell All that they separated because of Colt’s mom Debbie’s influence, presence, and opinions in their marriage.

On Instagram, Vanessa let 90 Day Fiance fans know that she and Colt were still united and celebrating their one-year anniversary of being married despite the recent separation they had.

The news was announced through Vanessa’s Instagram story, where she posted a picture of a famous sign in Reno and added the caption, “Happy 1 year to us (heart around smiling face emojis). @savagecoltj.”

Vanessa’s post did not mention anything they have overcome as a couple or any details on the state of their marriage in other aspects.

90 Day viewers have become used to hearing about the inner workings of Colt and Vanessa’s relationship through their appearances within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. The couple also has a history of being open on social media about their relationship.

However, it is unclear at this point what the living situation between Debbie, Colt, and Vanessa is.

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra suffered a miscarriage

In late October of 2021, Colt announced that he and Vanessa had suffered a miscarriage. In the heartbreaking post, Colt explained the happiness they felt when they found out they were pregnant and the devastation they were enduring because of the miscarriage.

During The Single Life Tell All is when Vanessa finally opened up about it herself and became emotional about the experience.

She mentioned that she had a hard time healing around Debbie, who Vanessa thought was not the sympathetic and supportive mother-in-law she needed to have at that time. Debbie’s behavior around the traumatic miscarriage was another factor in Colt and Vanessa’s separation.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.