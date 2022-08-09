90 Day Fiance: Chantel Everett thinking about ‘travel nursing’ amid divorce from Pedro Jimeno

Chantel Everett wants to be a travel nurse. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett has been focusing a lot on her busy life as a nurse and sharing photos from her many late-night shifts in recent weeks.

It could be that she’s pulling extra shifts to make more money for lawyer fees and other expenses related to her pending divorce from Pedro Jimeno. She might also be working overtime to distract from her martial woes.

Either way, now that Chantel doesn’t have a husband to go home to, she’s considering a slight change in her career and wants to venture into travel nursing.

The Family Chantel star shared a post on social media and noted that she was thinking about this new path.

During her six-year marriage, Chantel would not have considered a job that would have her away from home for days, weeks, or even months at a time. Furthermore, Chantel and Pedro were also talking about having kids prior to their split.

However, as a newly single woman, she can now consider those opportunities, and the 31-year-old is seriously thinking about it.

Chantel Everett wants to be a traveling nurse

The Family Chantel star shared a TikTok voiceover, saying, “B***h you thinking small. We need to be thinking big. You need to the thinking big b***h.”

Chantel posted the video on Instagram clad in her mask and scrubs as she pondered the idea and wrote, “Thinking about travel nursing.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In case you’re wondering what that entails, instead of working at a specific location, Chantel would travel to different facilities such as clinics and hospitals throughout the U.S and take up a temporary position in high-need areas to deliver patient care.

Healthcare organizations often call on travel nurses when they face staffing shortages, and with COVID-19 still a nationwide crisis, there is a current demand for travel nurses.

Chantel Everett gets support from her followers

As Chantel ponders the idea of making this change in her career, she’s getting lots of support from her followers. After she shared the post, many people urged her to take the plunge and advance her career.

“Do it! You’re young, single, no kids! Girl, travel and make lots of money while you can. There’s lots of money to make being a traveler!” opined one commenter.

One Instagram user with experience as a travel nurse also urged the Family Chantel star to “Do it! You will never go back, I haven’t lol.”

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Other persons with experience in that field also shared their experience, as one person noted. “I’ve never been happier! I started this year.”

“I did that for seven years, it was amazing,” added another follower.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.