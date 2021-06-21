90 Day Fiance cast honors the dads for Father’s Day

Asuelu and Low on Father’s Day. Pic Credit: @KalaniFaagata/Instagram

Father’s Day was Sunday, and you better believe that the 90 Day Fiance stars did not miss the opportunity to put their dads up on a pedestal. Whether it was the wives giving a shout-out to their husbands or dads sharing their best memories, there was a social media post for all.

How were the fathers of 90 Day Fiance honored?

The current star of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Kalani Faagata shared a touching picture of both her dad, Low, and husband Asuelu Pulaa with her two little boys on their shoulders.

She captioned the picture by writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best 🎉💞” The entire family had taken a recent trip to New York City, presumably for the tell-all, and the mother of two shared a couple of photos from their trip which showed everyone in high spirits.

Tiffany Franco, who also is appearing in the current season, sent out warm wishes to her husband, Ronald Smith, on his special day. The mother of two shared a photo of her South African husband as they celebrated five years together.

The dads of 90 Day Fiance were given high praise

The Maryland resident wrote, “Happy Father’s Day! To Papa bear.” Fans thought the couple was struggling to keep their relationship together, but it looks like they are going strong.

“A constant reminder of why are you are the love of my life is the amazing love you have for our kids. You embraced Daniel in a way that I can’t actually explain…I love you have for him makes me so proud.”

A fan favorite, Elizabeth Potthast, embraced Andrei Castrvet as the stellar father he is. The Floridian shared a picture of her husband and her father all smiling as they held little Ellie.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best Daddies I know! Me and Ellie love you both so much and appreciate you! We hope all Daddies enjoy their day.💖”

But the current season shows the 90 Day Fiance men in trouble

It looks like the wives were happy to shower their favorite dads with some much-needed love and support to let them know they are appreciated. Thought the current season does show the men lacking a little bit in the parenting department.

Ronald has not been helping out with providing for his two children and would rather buy accessories for his motorbike. While Asuelu still seems confused that both a mother and father can raise their children.

TLC viewers are hoping the men can pull it together as the season comes to an end, or they risk losing their families forever. But for now, the men can bask in the Father’s Day sun, knowing for at least one day they can do no wrong.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs at on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC>