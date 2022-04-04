90 Day Fiance cast and viewers missed seeing Caleb Greenwood at the Before the 90 Days Tell All

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers and cast members missed seeing Caleb during the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Caleb Greenwood was missing from the first half of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, and his castmates and viewers weren’t happy about it.

For Caleb’s story in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, the Arizona native traveled to Turkey, where he met his online Russian love interest, Alina Kasha, in person for the first time.

Caleb Greenwood’s ex Alina Kasha fired from TLC mid-season

However, Alina’s airtime on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was cut short after her past racist posts on social media came to light, which took aim at the Black, Asian, and Muslim communities. Alina initially denied the allegations, saying the posts were doctored.

However, Alina later apologized after admitting that she was responsible for the posts. Eventually, TLC took action and fired her in January 2022.

TLC’s official statement read, “TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements.”

Their statement continued, “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Because of Alina’s actions, Caleb was subsequently cut from the show as well and did not make an appearance at the Tell All, much to the dismay of his fans.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Caleb Greenwood tells 90 Day Fiance fans he wouldn’t appear on Tell All

After the episode aired, Caleb took to Instagram, where he shared a post related to the Tell All. Caleb included a screenshot from the episode along with his caption, which read, “As everyone has noticed and was announced on the episode, I’m not at the Tell All.”

“I wish my fellow 90 Day cast mates the best,” his caption continued. “Stay tuned next week for part 2 as all the couple’s relationship statuses unfold.”

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Many of Caleb’s followers took to his comments to let him know how much they missed seeing him at the Tell All.

Before the 90 Days castmates and viewers missed Caleb at the Tell All

Caleb’s Before the 90 Days castmate Jasmine Pineda wrote, “We missed you there @caleb90day.”

Jasmine’s fiance, Gino Palazzolo, commented to Caleb, “We all wish we could have seen your smiling face there! I’m sure we will see you soon! 💯🎉👍”

Another castmate from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Mike Berk, told Caleb, “We wish you could have been there 😊”

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

“You would have been the best part of the whole damn show – oh welllllllllll,” commented one of Caleb’s Instagram followers.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer felt Caleb shouldn’t have been booted from the Tell All due to Alina’s actions and penned, “I’m mad about it. You deserve to be there. You aren’t the reason your story ended so fast.”

Yet another one of Caleb’s followers echoed the sentiment, “Such BS, you should be there!”

Caleb and Alina didn’t have much luck trying to make a romance work between themselves, and their story ended abruptly both on and off camera this season.

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, April 10 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.