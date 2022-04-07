90 Day Fiance: Caleb claims he would rather be home drinking beer than at the Tell All

Caleb Greenwood described how he felt about not being on the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Caleb Greenwood is not too torn up about not being able to attend the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

He recently made a video highlighting the level of drama that inherently came with the Tell All and remarked that he was fine being at home drinking beer instead of “under the gun.”

Caleb did mention that he wanted to be there but said he was content with staying away from the scrutiny.

Alina Kozhevnikova, Caleb’s Before the 90 Days partner, was fired from the network after past racist and offensive social media posts surfaced. As a result, her and Caleb’s scenes were removed from the rest of the season, which also meant Caleb was cut from the show too.

Caleb Greenwood shares his response to not being at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Through his Instagram page, Caleb made a video that depicted himself in a fictional vehicle while someone was screaming and carrying on outside the window.

In his video, in a comment, he compared the upset person outside the window to “The Tell all Episode.”

He then wrote over himself, “Me sitting at home, safe.”

In the video, Caleb began by repeating the question he always gets asked, “‘Oh Caleb, why are you not at the Tell All?'”

As he sat in the car, he pointed to the drama outside the window and described why he wasn’t at the Tell All. He said, “I mean, from where I’m sitting I feel pretty good being at home and drinking a beer.”

He took a sip of his beer before continuing, “Those castmates are under a lot of pressure, and me, I’m safe.”

In the video’s caption, Caleb wrote, “As much as I wanted to be at the Tell All, it’s kinda nice to just drink a beer and not be under the gun. Part 1 has some people under pressure.”

Caleb Greenwood was recently hanging out with 90 Day alums Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky

Since Caleb was not at Part 1 of the Before the 90 Days Tell All, he let fans know what he was doing instead, which was grabbing tacos in Scottsdale, Arizona, with Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky.

The trio also hung out together on New Year’s Eve with 90 Day cast members Akinyi Obala and Benjamin Taylor.

