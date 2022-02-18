90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun won’t reveal if he’s single but claims his ‘heart belongs to someone’

Ben Rathbun waits in San Bartolo for his internet girlfriend Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

Last time we checked in with Ben Rathbun from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, he traveled to Lima, Peru to meet his online girlfriend Mahogany Roca.

While viewers don’t believe Mahogany is who she says she is, and despite being stood up at the airport, he decided to take the long trek toward her hometown of San Bartolo.

It has yet to be confirmed if Ben ever meets Mahogany on his trip overseas but the TLC newbie recently shied away from admitting he was single and confirmed there’s still somebody special in his life.

90 Day Fiance star Ben Rathbun claims his ‘heart belongs to someone’

Taking to an Instagram Q&A session, the former pastor took to the questions of curious 90 Day Fiance fans.

While one viewer was quick to use the opportunity to ask the father-of-four out on a date, Ben responded, “My heart belongs to someone else. Watch #Beforethe90Days.”

While it’s not known who his heart is taken by, the 90 Day Fiance alum refused to confirm whether or not he was single.

Mahogany Roca speaks out against claims she’s a ‘scammer’

Describing his upbringing as “very much like a cult”, after separating from his wife, Ben’s religious background made him very inexperienced in dating.

Spending the last three months messaging online with the Peruvian beauty, the Michigan native was convinced that this was “God’s plan” for him.

Explaining to his friends and family that they connected over their shared love of the Lord, Ben lost credibility when he also let them know that he had “loaned” Mahogany $1,000.

And despite never video chatting, Ben still made the long trip to South America to meet his 24-year-old girlfriend for the first time.

While most 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that Ben is getting scammed by his online girlfriend, an Instagram page claiming to be Mahogany spoke out against the allegations.

“So am I [a] scammer? Of course [not]!” she captioned the post.

While the identity behind the page has yet to be confirmed, the account quite regularly posts the same heavily edited selfies similar to those Ben has received in the past.

