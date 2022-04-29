90 Day Fiance: Ben Rathbun responds after being called out for deleting negative comments

Ben Rathbun offered a reply back to a 90 Day Fiance viewer who called him out for deleting negative comments. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ben Rathbun got called out by a viewer on social media for deleting comments on his posts that have been negative in nature or have highlighted his bad behavior.

They drove home the point that he wants people to hear his point of view but appears to have a hard time listening to other people’s viewpoints if they differ from his.

Ben responded to the critic with an explanation for why he deletes comments and blocks people.

Ben Rathbun clapped back at a critic who called him out for deleting negative comments

Ben made a post on Instagram about how he’s failed God but God has forgiven him.

In the comments of that post, a 90 Day Fiance viewer blasted Ben.

They wrote, “The one thing I have a hard time with… you want everyone to read, listen, hear your point of view but you are not giving the same to others. You keep deleting comments and blocking fans/others, when they disagree or have a different take on your relationship.”

They continued, “How is that growing or taking accountability? That’s telling everyone you have not grown to realize the wrongs you have made and you are not on the path of change or sorry [at] all.”

Ben replied back by saying, “First of all my kids see this and if anyone is being disrespectful, vile, or disgusting as often the case is, they get immediately blocked. Secondly, I have key words that automatically hide comments that are against community standards.”

Ben finished his point by remarking, “If, however, you have a disagreement that is IG appropriate I [welcome] it [and] might even respond if I have the time. To be honest I usually just [don’t] spend the time on this app to reply to everyone.”

Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

Ben Rathbun ignored major red flags in his pursuit of Mahogany Roca

Ben decided to go to Peru to meet Mahogany in person for the first time after she specifically told him not to come. Furthermore, she would never video chat with him leading up to their meeting.

After she made him wait and ghosted him several times, Ben still thought that he should pursue her.

When he found out that Mahogany was 22-years-old to his 52 he continued to press the relationship. Even after some of the things Mahogany told him did not add up, he thought God was calling him to her.

When the Before the 90 Days Tell All occurred, Ben and Mahogany’s relationship was still not on the same page and it is unclear where they stand today.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.