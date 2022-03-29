90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers voted on the cringe level of Ben and Mahogany’s kiss

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers judged Ben and Mahogany’s first kiss on a cringe level scale. Pic credit: TLC

The first kiss shared between Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca was not received well by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, who have been criticizing their entire relationship.

On social media, a 90 Day fan page made a poll among viewers regarding what the cringe level of Ben and Mahogany’s kiss was.

The options ranged from both extremes of the scale and the answer was clear.

52-year-old Ben went down to Peru to pursue 22-year-old Mahogany even after she ghosted him at the airport. When they finally met, and things didn’t add up in Ben’s mind, he still pressed forward. When communication broke down further, and Mahogany ditched him four hours away from her hometown, he did not give up at that point either.

Despite their innumerable differences, Ben met up with Mahogany in her hometown, and they shared a kiss before their connection fell apart once again the next day over Ben’s trust issues.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans decided how cringy Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca’s kiss was

A popular 90 Day fan page made a poll on Instagram that asked, “How cringy was the Ben and Mahogany kiss?”

There were three options, although one of them won by a landslide.

4% voted, “I didn’t find it cringy.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

9% said, “It was a little cringy.”

And an overwhelming 87% denounced, “IT WAS CRINGY AF!”

90 Day fans voted on Mahogany and Ben’s first kiss in the poll. Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

In the aftermath of the kiss on the show, Mahogany said that Ben was a good kisser during a private interview. As Mahogany and Ben walked hand in hand after the kiss, Ben called it “hot.”

Ben Rathbun was recently arrested

Ben was arrested on March 15, 2022, in connection to a drunk driving case from 2020.

Ben had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court for a probation violation in relation to his probation sentence for drunk driving.

90 Day viewers reacted to the news of his arrest on social media and took aim at the father of four’s bad behavior.

90 Day critics had previously labeled him as manipulative and creepy so his arrest did not help his reputation among the 90 Day community.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.