90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers respond to Ben Rathbun calling his male cast members weak

Ben Rathbun got roasted by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for calling his male castmates weak. Pic credit: TLC

During the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Ben Rathbun called his fellow male cast members weak, and viewers took issue with that.

Specifically, Ben said, “You know, you can not let someone trample all over you like that. You got to stand up for yourself. I just thought the male cast members this season just have been really weak, just weak.”

Ben finished his Tell All diss by saying, “Everyone seems to just kind of be going along with a stronger personality, and that was frustrating to watch.”

Before the 90 Days viewers blasted Ben for his comments and the fact that he had nothing to say for himself about his behavior on the show.

Ben Rathbun was roasted by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for calling the other cast weak

On Instagram, Before the 90 Days viewers spoke out about Ben’s judgments towards his male cast members at the Tell All, as he implied that they were weak and he was superior.

One fan page made a collage of when Ben said his castmates were weak but added a point of their own to the last picture at the bottom right of the collage.

It was a picture of Ben with the fan page interjecting, “You have to chase them to the ends of the earth and harass them into submission.”

At the top of the meme was a banner that read, “Alpha lessons from Ben.”

The post’s comments section was flooded with Before the 90 Days viewers who wanted to call Ben out.

One person remarked, “‘Really weak’ while he gave money to a girl who wouldn’t even FaceTime him and is simping for her when she won’t even say they’re in a relationship.”

Another critic added, “She called him an ‘OLD MAN’ lol!”

Someone else jabbed, “He literally stalked a 22 year old!!!!”

The same 90 Day fan page made another popular post that showed Ben, Mike Berk, Gino Palazzolo, and Hamza Moknii sitting in the break room together.

The banner above the photo read, “Not a meme just some betas and their alpha leader.”

Ben Rathbun shared a post about forgiveness

Ben may have felt the heat from Before the 90 Days critics because he issued a statement about forgiveness directed at his friend Jessica and his Season 5 castmates.

While Ben did not apologize outright, his post may have implied that he did something wrong and was seeking absolution.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.