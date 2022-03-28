90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react to Mike negatively calling out Ximena’s cam modeling

Mike faces backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers over his remarks to Ximena Cuellar. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk tried to shade Ximena Cuellar during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days by calling her out for working as a cam model before he entered her life.

Ximena kept their argument moving by not showing any shame in her adult entertainment work history and called Mike out for actually meeting her on the cam site she was working on.

In a private interview, Ximena explained that Mike was one of the men who paid her on the cam girl website and that he was there every day. She said he told her he would support her if she got off the site.

Mike went on to have a judgemental and rude tone about Ximena’s adult entertainment activities during an interview after their argument.

Now, Before the 90 Days viewers are reacting to Mike negatively calling Ximena out for her webcam modeling.

Mike Berk was put on blast by a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer for his webcam comments

Many Before the 90 Days viewers did not like the way Mike addressed Ximena’s past with webcam modeling, and 90 Day critics reacted on Instagram.

A meme was made by a 90 Day fan page that featured a still image of Mike saying, “For all I care, she can be a freaking adult entertainment model for all I care.”

Above the clip of Mike, the fan page wrote, “She will, she was & she don’t care.”

Other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers shared their thought on Mike Berk’s diss to Ximena Cuellar

The comments section of that post was filled with other 90 Day viewers agreeing that it was not a cool move to attack her previous adult work that way especially considering he was a paying customer.

One person questioned, “Omg this dude STILL fkn whining?? Boy don’t go away mad, just go away!”

There was another Before the 90 Days viewer who commented, “Ummm that’s exactly how he found her LOLO my god this story just gets funnier and funnier, I see all the hating on Mike…”

They went on to make the point, “In the whole big scheme of things I don’t know if he expected something different but apparently he [did] and I’m sure if you had a video of all those WebCam sessions she does the same thing every WebCam person [does] and makes you feel wanted.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Finally, a critic jabbed at Mike, “He will transmute into a demon creature soon.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.