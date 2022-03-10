90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers bash Ximena Morales for opening adult toys in front of her son

Ximena Morales came under fire for opening adult toys in front of her young son. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers blasted Ximena Morales after the Before the 90 Days star opened inappropriate gifts in front of one of her young sons.

Ximena certainly hasn’t earned herself much popularity among 90 Day Fiance viewers.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers have watched Ximena seemingly use her American love interest, Mike Berk, for his money while insulting his personal habits and admitting that she’s not in love with him.

In addition, Ximena lied to Mike about being able to bear more children, admitted that she once lived with a hitman, and suggested Mike pay for her breast augmentation before her wedding dress.

Ximena Morales opens adult sex toys in front of son in birthday video

Now, a new video has surfaced that has 90 Day Fiance viewers shocked. In the 16-second long video, shared by Instagram fan account 90 Shotz Fired, Ximena could be seen opening gifts during her 25th birthday celebration.

The video was captioned, “Himena got ‘devices’ for her birthday & apparently no one warned her not to open it in front of her children & entire family.. nor did anyone bat an eye while her son pulled one out of the bag🤦🏼‍♀️ and yes u heard correctly when she thanks her father for the bag on the full vid on her page.”

It appears that Ximena has since deleted the video from her Instagram.

In the beginning of the clip, Ximena reached into a gift bag while one of her sons stood in front of her, also reaching inside the bag. Next, Ximena pulled out an adult sex toy as she held it up for the rest of the guests to see, everyone erupting in laughter.

Next, Ximena’s son pulled a plush soccer ball out of the bag before she held it up for the group to see. The next scene was the most shocking to 90 Day Fiance viewers, however, when Ximena’s son pulled the sex toy out of the bag and held it in front of her.

Ximena seemed unaffected by her son holding holding a sex toy, giving no reaction, which did not sit well with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers bash Ximena

“What the what 😳,” commented one shocked 90 Day Fiance fan.

Another fan who felt bad for Ximena’s son wrote, “🤮🤮 that poor baby.”

“Oh my goodness No class,” penned another who echoed the sentiment. “The whole family has no class.”

One 90 Day Fiance fan questioned why Ximena would share such a video online. “WHY would she post this?! I am so disturbed,” they wrote.

One of Ximena’s critics mocked her relationship past and commented, “The baby daddy in prison might have better parenting skills 🗑🗑”

“Classy lady…🙄🙄🙄,” penned another of Ximena’s critics.

Most recently, Ximena has accused Mike of physical abuse, claiming that he “hit and scratched” her over an argument involving a phone.

She also claimed that despite her sons telling Mike they loved him on the show, that TLC urged them to say it and it wasn’t genuine.

Despite Ximena’s behavior, Mike Berk recently said that he’d like to try and make things work between them and even try for a baby.

“I really want to make it work for the kids,” Mike shared. “So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

