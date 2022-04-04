90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers don’t believe Jasmine’s explanation about the sugar baby website

Viewers call out Jasmine Pineda about the sugar baby website. Pic credit: TLC

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All has been quite revealing. Viewers learned the shocking story about how Jasmine Pineda and Gina Palazzolo really met.

After blasting Gino regarding his past use of sugar baby websites, it came to light that one of those sites is exactly where the couple met. Jasmine claimed ignorance after the bomb was dropped at the Tell All, but people are not buying her explanation.

The truth was finally revealed during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, and now we know precisely where Gino met Jasmine. The newly engaged couple initially said they met online, but they didn’t share much more details.

However, Tell All host Shaun Robinson questioned the pair about the website where they met. While Gino tried to dodge the question, he eventually revealed that he met Jasmine on a sugar baby website.

As the other cast members looked on in surprise, Jasmine tried to explain that it was her friend who suggested putting her ad on a website “for dating internationally.”

Jasmine claimed she “had no idea what the website was about,” but viewers are not buying her story.

“’My best friend suggested’ right…wasn’t she shaming such acts?” said one commenter.

Meanwhile, another person pointed out the hypocrisy in the recent revelation.

“She was on a sugar baby site? And she was bashing Gino’s ex so bad…” said the critic. “Saying she didn’t know what kind of site it was is total bs 🙄 Jasmine, take several seats.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers call out Jasmine Pineda after sugar baby website revelation

After the clip was posted, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers had a lot to say about it.

One person said they found it hard to believe that as a school teacher, Jasmine didn’t know that she was on a sugar baby website.

“She blames everyone for everything, except herself she is a school teacher, and she [doesn’t] know what a sugar baby site is, her lies, lies.”

Another person reiterated the sentiment and added, “She’s a teacher and oh so smart yet she didn’t know what the website was about. Okay, Jasmine.”

Someone else reasoned that Jasmine threw a fit when she found out about Gino frequenting sugar baby sites in the past because she was also guilty.

“Busted! No wonder she threw such a fit – guilty conscience,” said the commenter.

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Do you believe Jasmine’s story about not knowing she was posting an ad on the sugar baby website?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.