90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are pleasantly surprised after Alina shows off her vocal skills

The newest season of TLC’s hit spin-off show is underway and continuing to shake things up in the Reality TV world. Except for one familiar face, Usman of Nigeria, this season is complete with all new couples who are hoping for their chance at lasting love.

When the cast was announced, it was Alina Kasha who quickly grabbed the attention of viewers. As the first little person on the show, she is part of a diverse cast that shows the importance of representation in all forms.

Much of Alina’s storyline this season focuses on her relationship with Caleb and him adjusting to her daily needs as a person with disabilities. Although the couple chatted online for 13 years prior to meeting, they are still getting to know each other and figuring out if this relationship can work.

From the moment she appeared on screen, fans applauded Alina for her beauty and independence. And while she appreciates the support, she also wants to make it clear that it shouldn’t be surprising for someone with a disability to have these qualities.

Alina is just as talented as she is confident

Quickly into the season, fans learned that Alina is a woman of many talents, including performing. Just before the start of the season, she released a short clip of her singing to promote an upcoming show.

More recently, she released a longer video on her Instagram showcasing her vocal skills in a stripped down, acoustic performance.

Commenters on the video call her a “superstar” and that she “has the total package.” One commentator wrote: “This is so beautiful! I first thought you were voice coaching and teaching music but when I listened to the whole song.”

Is good singing enough to help fans forget a scandal?

Recently, fans of the franchise learned of Alina’s history using a derogatory term multiple times on her social media accounts. Eventually, she did come out with an apology, but it doesn’t seem like fans are interested in what she has to say anymore.

Many fans Before the 90 Days were heavily rooting for Alina in the beginning and believes she has a wonderful singing voice. However, it may not be enough to forgive the use of a racial slur.

Some will argue that she may not have known the true history of the word or how harmful it is since she is a native of Russia. Do you think that is a fair argument? Leave a comment and let us know if your opinion of Alina has changed since hearing of her past.

