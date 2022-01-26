90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are on the fence about whether Mike will propose to Ximena

Before the 90 Days fans voted on whether Mike will promise to Ximena by the end of the season. Pic credit: TLC

A poll was conducted by a 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram that revealed whether most Before the 90 Days viewers think Mike will propose to Ximena before the end of the season.

Mike and Ximena have had a rough time on the show so far, as viewers have seen their language barrier, Ximena’s past, and Mike’s bodily functions become a problem for the pair.

While the results favored one answer slightly, it was clear that fans were divided on the outcome.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans voted on whether Mike Berk will propose to Ximena Cuellar

Mike explained to Before the 90 Days viewers that he planned on proposing to Ximena if everything went well during their few weeks together.

While it is clear that Mike is smitten with Ximena, her recent approach to his farts and burps made him concerned about how she could get turned off in the future.

Mike also has hesitation about Ximena’s checkered past and inability to provide him with children, but he seemed to have gotten over it and assured her that he would stick around.

With that in mind, a 90 Day fan page offered a poll to their followers that asked, “Do you think Mike will propose to Ximena before the season is over?”

52% of fans said, “Yeah he definitely will”.

While 48% said, “No I don’t think he will”.

The results came in very close which signifies that viewers are evenly matched on the different schools of thinking.

Are Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar still together?

Mike has been all over Instagram sharing pictures of him and Ximena from their time together in Colombia on the show and he often reshares memes or posts about them.

Ximena, on the other hand, has not posted anything with Mike on her Instagram or given any clues as to what has happened between them. On her TikTok, however, she posted a cryptic video chat with Mike holding a ring box with a message about her happiness in January of 2021.

Based on the trailer for this season, viewers know that Mike and Ximena will have an incident that causes Mike to run away from the table and cameras which could signal a make-it-or-break-it moment for the couple.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.