90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine claps back at claim she’s using Gino for a green card

The issue of whether or not the foreign love interests of the Americans within the 90 Day Fiance franchise are using their significant others merely as a ticket to the US and the security of a green card is a prominent notion among viewers.

This is the belief that Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda addressed in a recent Instagram post. She shared a critic’s mean comment, and her response to them, from a recent post about their assumption that she is using Gino to get to America and for a green card.

Jasmine explained her feelings about going to America and her history of having visas to go there and denied having sinister motives.

Jasmine Pineda denied assertions that she is with Gino Palazzolo for a green card

Jasmine’s motives for dating Gino were questioned by a hater on Instagram and Jasmine had a very pointed response to that person. She decided to set the record straight for all her followers to see and shared the heated exchange in her Instagram stories.

The comment that bothered Jasmine read, “Lol you are playing him like a fiddle for that green card lol poor guy :(.”

Jasmine jabbed, “Ever since I was 5 years old I’ve had a visa. I’ve also been offered twice a work visa (before meeting Gino) because the university I work for is American. Not everyone dreams about living in the (American flag emoji).”

She finished her statement by saying, “I love the country and its people but it was never my purpose when I decide to have a relationship with him.”

Jasmine Pineda posts on social media very frequently

It is easy for Before the 90 Days fans to get a solid impression of who Jasmine is by looking at her Instagram where she posts more than ten times every day.

She is in the top spot for 90 Day cast who post the most on Instagram.

Jasmine loves to post about her vegan lifestyle, fitness regimen, and relationship with Gino. Selfies are another thing that she posts a lot of and she tries to address any rumors going around about her on social media. She is also known to interact with fans and haters on her posts.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.