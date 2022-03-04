90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Mahogany questions why Ben’s past relationships have failed

Mahogany Roca wants to know what really happened in Ben Rathbun’s past relationships. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany Roca puts Ben Rathbun in the hot seat and grills him about his past relationships.

Mahogany and Ben were introduced during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days and viewers weren’t sure Mahogany even existed until she finally showed up to meet Ben for dinner.

There have been several red flags that have 90 Day Fiance fans concerned about the direction of Ben and Mahogany’s relationship, including Mahogany no-showing Ben at the airport and their age difference (he’s 52, she’s 24), among others.

Now that viewers know Mahogany wasn’t a catfish, they’re interested to see where her and Ben’s relationship goes, if anywhere. And Mahogany had some questions for Ben before she felt comfortable moving forward with a relationship too.

Mahogany Roca puts Ben Rathbun in the hot seat on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

In a preview from Sunday night’s episode, Ben and Mahogany sat outside to chat and Ben explained that he felt their relationship and future together was more serious to him than she perceived it to be.

“I see that means something different for you,” Ben told Mahogany of her not taking things as seriously as him.

Ben’s intuition was correct. Mahogany, who didn’t understand why Ben didn’t officially ask her to be in a relationship, told him, “But for me, that was practically just texting.”

During a solo confessional, Mahogany told the cameras, “For me, it’s normal before you start a relationship to talk about things like marriage or family to know if we’re on the same page. But Benjamin assumed we were already in a relationship.”

What Ben told Mahogany urged her to push further and she began to question his past relationships, particularly with women who were significantly younger than him, like herself.

“Answer me something,” Mahogany told Ben. “Have you ever dated a twenty-something in your life?”

Ben revealed that he had indeed dater a much younger woman after his divorce.

“After my divorce, I dated someone who was 27 years old for three years and we were gonna get married, but when it came down to it, she didn’t accept my children,” Ben answered.

Ben goes on the defensive when Mahogany digs deeper into his past

Mahogany paused for a second to digest what Ben told her before she said, “It’s really strange because first you told me that your first wife didn’t work because it was the religion’s fault.”

“Now you tell me that you went out with a 27-year-old girl but she did not accept your children. So Benjamin is perfect and does absolutely nothing?” Mahogany asked him.

This time, Ben paused before responding to Mahogany and explained to her that he didn’t feel as though he needed to explain his previous relationships to her.

“Yeah. I feel like I don’t have to defend my past because it’s behind me now,” Ben told Mahogany.

Tune in Sunday night to find out how the rest of Ben and Mahogany’s conversation plays out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.