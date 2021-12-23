90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Hamza told Memphis a lie

Hamza told Memphis a lie, and it will come out during the next episode of Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Hamza will reveal the lie he told Memphis during the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The international pair plan on moving very quickly once Memphis goes to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time, so Hamza’s lie will have to come out rather quickly.

The lie he told is regarding their sleeping arrangements since Memphis will be staying in his family’s house.

Hamza told a lie to Memphis that will be revealed on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

A clip from the upcoming episode of Before the 90 Days reveals the lie that Hamza told Memphis.

After Hamza sits down with his mom and sister to discuss Memphis’s impending arrival, the lie comes out.

After Hamza asked his mother if he could sleep in the same room as Memphis, his mother reminded him that couples do not sleep together before marriage in their culture.

Privately, Hamza’s mother said that Memphis dressed indecently and that she is anxious about how Memphis’s lifestyle will get along with theirs.

Hamza reminded his mother that the world has changed and said that he worries Memphis would find sleeping separately weird.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

During an interview, Hamza then revealed that he had already told Memphis his mother said it was okay for them to sleep together in the same room and followed that up by saying, “I lied to Memphis.”

Hamza then explained his stress over being worried that his mom won’t like Memphis and she won’t like his mom.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Memphis and Hamza plan on moving very quickly

Memphis and Hamza agreed to spend their first week together, enjoying each other’s company for the first time, the second week getting married, and the third week having a honeymoon period.

Memphis plans on filing for the spousal visa for Hamza to come to America as soon as they get married. She hopes that Hamza will be a good father figure to her two children from two different relationships and is banking on everything working out perfectly.

A few major obstacles to their union are the language barrier, cultural differences, and time they spend together.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+