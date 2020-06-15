90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days special reveals unseen moments from Tell All, Tom reading Darcey’s letter

A 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days special called The Couples Tell More airs on Monday night. It’s basically going to be a third part to the Tell All and wrap up what has taken place on Season 4 of the hit show.

It has been a very dramatic season of the show, with some very interesting couples helping bring the 90 Day Fiance spin-off some huge ratings numbers.

Due to all of that success and the continued fan interest in people like Big Ed Brown, Usman Umar, and Erika Owens, TLC has created another spin-off show. B90 Strikes Back, which will give more TV time to the Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast, debuts June 22 on TLC.

But before that happens, TLC is going to get one more hour of new footage out of this cast in a lead-up to the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way on Monday, June 15.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All Part 3

A teaser video was released for the new episode of the show that is set to air on Monday night. TLC has stated that this episode is going to release unseen moments from the Tell All.

The Tell All was already spread over two nights, which has become the typical format for the family of 90 Day Fiance shows. But it was clear that some of the segments were rushed and that even more time could have been spent on it.

Enter another installment, with this one getting called “The Couples Tell More.” The bonus hour is going to likely provide more drama for fans to watch, but it also gives the possibility of some closure for a few of the cast members.

In the video teaser shared below, host Shaun Robinson is shown asking Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto, “If there is one thing that you did not get a chance to say, what would it be?” Erika starts to answer before the video switches gears.

There is more from Ash Naeck and Avery Warner, as well as Big Ed Brown, Darcey Silva, David Murphey, and Tom Brooks. It even alludes to Tom reading that infamous letter that he left at Darcey’s front door.

Does TLC save the best for last?

There have already been quite a few revelations made during the first two episodes of the Tell All, but this teaser suggests that TLC has a few more nuggets for viewers to learn about. There’s still time to catch up the first two Tell All episodes (or re-watch them) before the new one debuts on Monday, June 15.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Monday at 8/7c on TLC.