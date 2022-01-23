This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days brought some couples closer together and others further apart. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples felt the stress of their relationships during this week’s episode as issues attempted to be worked out.

Most of the cast was met with murky answers from their partners but there were a few who were able to make some positive strides. Uncomfortable conversations, awkward moments, and situations that evoked anger were present during the seventh episode of the season.

Several 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples felt disappointment

On Elijah’s last night in Turkey, Alina, Elijah, and Caleb addressed the fact that Elijah walked in on them having sex accidentally which was an awkward conversation.

Elijah then called Alina out by telling Caleb during a game of “Never Have I Ever” that Alina was keeping a secret. Alina told Caleb when they got back to the hotel room that she was talking romantically with him while she was living with her ex-boyfriend. Caleb took that to mean that they needed to get to know each other better before he was able to commit to her.

After Johnny’s Singapore visa was denied, Ella found out that he could quarantine in Dubai without a visa before coming to America and said that Johnny bought a ticket for two weeks in the future. Ella told her friends, however, that Johnny was flip-flopping on whether he wanted to go through with the trip.

When she talked to Johnny about his hesitations, he blamed it on his fear of getting COVID-19 but Ella said that he needed to come regardless.

Ben was taken to the airport to fly to Peru to meet Mahogany for the first time by his son who expressed his concerns about the red flags. Once at the airport, Ben got a message from Mahogany saying that her dad didn’t want him to come because he was suspicious of his intentions. Ben decided to go anyways.

Ben tried to reassure Mahogany after she told him not to come to Peru. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis got mad at Hamza for not planning their trip to Tunis to begin their marriage paperwork better and they missed the opportunity to do it that day. Hamza said during an interview that he doesn’t like Memphis’ attitude and nagging.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

They stayed in a hotel together and had a drink and Hamza expressed his excitement at having sex and showing Memphis what he could do and Memphis was hopeful since their first encounter was a bad one.

Memphis did tell Hamza that she would abandon their relationship if they didn’t get married during the trip and Hamza grew upset because he felt like Memphis cared more about marriage than him and his feelings.

Forward progress was made by some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples

Kim spent the day with Usman exploring Tanzania together and they had a fun time, but when she pressed him about their relationship she did not get the answer she wanted and got mad because Usman wouldn’t commit to her yet.

Later that night, Usman ended up going to Kim’s hotel room to sleep there with her to show that he does want to make progress towards something but Kim was let down when he wouldn’t cuddle and instead built a barrier between them.

Usman surprised Kim by staying the night in her room. Pic credit: TLC

Ximena talked to her sister about how gross she found Mike’s farting, burping, and hygiene to be and her sister said she needed to confront him.

When they sat down together, Ximena told Mike about the habits she finds disgusting and said there would be no hope for their relationship if he did not stop grossing her out and he agreed to work on it.

Jasmine celebrated her divorce finalization without Gino and with her friends who surprised her with a stripper that got very raunchy. They went to visit Gino afterward and one of Jasmine’s friends showed Gino a video of the stripper grinding on Jasmine and he got mad.

Jasmine apologized and said she wouldn’t do anything like that again and admitted that it was hypocritical which made Gino happy to be on the receiving end of apologies from Jasmine instead of the other way around.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.