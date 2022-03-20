90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers saw many intense moments from the couples this week. Pic credit: TLC

Several of the couples had breakthroughs during this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but there were also some who experienced hardship and heartbreak.

The explosive episode detailed what could be the end of the road for a few of the relationships and the beginning of new chapters for others.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples experienced turmoil

Mahogany talked with her father who communicated his disapproval of Ben. Later on, Ben was supposed to meet up with Mahogany’s dad but was actually met by Mahogany, who gave him a letter from her dad saying he couldn’t make it.

Mahogany privately revealed the real reason her dad did not show up was that he thought Ben was disrespectful. After Ben made an attempt to salvage their relationship, Mahogany shut him down and left.

The next day, when Ben was supposed to get a ride from Mahogany back to San Bartolo, he found out she had left without him the night before, leaving him stranded. He had to take a $250 car ride back by himself.

Ximena told her mom and sister how disgusted she was by Mike, and her mom scolded her for making bad decisions and defended Mike.

Mike had a private conversation with Ximena’s mom and she gave him the advice to be patient because it was Ximena’s first serious relationship.

When Mike took Ximena out, she said what her mom had told him was a lie and that she had had several serious relationships. When Mike tried to connect with Ximena after they played pool, Ximena broke up with him and Mike asked for everything he paid for back before running away.

Ximena talked with her mom and sister about what was going on between her and Mike. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples experienced breakthroughs

Memphis came back to Hamza’s place after spending the night at a hotel alone and was greeted by their wedding activities, which meant she could not speak to Hamza about signing a postnup.

She did a spa day with the women of his family before going back to the house where she sat down with Hamza and his sister Rawia to talk about the postnup. Rawia and Hamza became upset by the whole thing, but Hamza ultimately agreed to sign it.

Jasmine explained that she and Gino got in another big fight about the topless photos he sent to his ex. She went to find him and they made up after agreeing to start fresh.

They spent the day doing hot spring activities and then Gino proposed to Jasmine later that day. Jasmine said yes, but later questioned the ring he gave her.

Gino proposed to Jasmine in the rain. Pic credit: TLC

Usman and Kim took time apart to decide what they wanted to do after their big fight.

Ultimately, Usman invited Kim to the bar which ended up being a dinner he had planned where he serenaded her with a song he wrote about her. They repaired their relationship and Usman asked her to come back to Nigeria to meet his mom.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.