Several 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members created problems for themselves that had a negative effect on their relationships while others were left in limbo during this week’s episode.

Explosive moments fueled by revealed truth threatened two of the couples while nervousness about the future was abundant for the others.

Since Alina was fired from the 90 Day Fiance network, the same scenes from last week’s episode were played again.

Two 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples experienced explosive fights

Hamza went shopping with his mother Hayet for a wedding outfit and he revealed to her that Memphis wanted to get a prenup and he accepted. Hamza explained that he did not like the idea but went along with it anyways.

Hayet was very mad at the idea of a prenup and told Hamza that she thought they were moving too fast and that a prenup was like a contract for divorce.

Memphis spoke with her friend who advised her to come clean to Hamza about spending the night at her ex-husband’s house at the beginning of her relationship with Hamza. When Memphis met with Hamza to reveal her secret to him he took the translator app and said that he thought they were rushing things which prompted Memphis to become upset and smack his hand away from the translator.

The continuation of Jasmine and Gino’s fight took place after Jasmine found out from Gino’s ex-sugar baby that he sent Jasmine’s nudes to her.

Jasmine screamed at Gino, moved out of the room, drank wine alone on the beach, and talked to her friend before confronting Gino again.

Gino said the pictures weren’t nudes and they were only topless which angered Jasmine so much that she grabbed the hat off Gino’s head, revealing his bald head, and threw it outside. When Gino put on another hat Jasmine tried to smack it off his head and the producers stepped in and separated them.

Several 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members had uneasy feelings

Ben woke up in Lima, sent Mahogany a message telling a story, worked out, and sought advice from his friend who questioned Mahogany’s legitimacy.

Ben decided to go to her hometown of San Bartolo after not hearing back from her at all but did receive one message from Mahogany while he was on the way stating that Lima was far from San Bartolo. Nonetheless, he gave her a time and place to meet him at a restaurant and she never showed up.

Mike planned a special dinner for Ximena and her family where he proposed and she accepted.

The next day Mike said bye to Ximena’s family, said he would try to come back in a few months, and went with Ximena to the airport.

They had a tearful goodbye before Ximena expressed uncertainty about the future during a private interview.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.