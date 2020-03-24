90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Geoffrey Paschel broke quarantine, spending time at empty Destin beach

For the second time in a week and a half, Geoffrey Paschel is coming under fire for not taking the coronavirus threat seriously.
Last week, the 41-year-old star of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days came under fire for posting a photo of himself sitting on a throne of corona beer and toilet paper. Fans pointed out that panic buyers and people looking to make a buck have limited the supply for everyone else, so people who weren’t able to hoard goods are left without basic household supplies.
Geoffrey insisted that he’d had the items before the quarantine, but fans were still critical.
“Posting a pic of yourself seated in the middle of an excess amount of toilet paper and paper towels was particularly obnoxious!” commented one follower.
“Perhaps you don’t care that people who unable to afford such panic buying were left without basic cleaning supplies, water & paper goods.”
As the rest of the country shelters in place, Geoffrey hits the beach
Geoffrey has continued to be tone-deaf in his posts about coronavirus. On Saturday, he posted a video of himself on a deserted beach in Florida.
The location placed Geoffrey in Destin, located in Okaloosa County in the panhandle. The Florida county closed its beaches until at least April 30, so Geoffrey was in direct violation of the order to stay away.
Government officials from city mayors all the way to the president have urged people to stay at home to flatten the coronavirus curve. Geoffrey remained defiant about the orders, flippantly captioning his toilet paper throne post with, “You’re not going to catch this bug from admiring nature or touching a random tree…Get out and enjoy life!”
Geoffrey’s actions put others at risk because even if he doesn’t feel sick, he could be spreading the virus to vulnerable populations. The order is for everyone, and it’s unclear why Geoffrey thinks it doesn’t apply to him.
I’m telling you the rest of this story sucks…It’s very anticlimactic. I couldn’t believe it…the time was here!! I sat down and he asked what I wanted…I said, “ummm, I don’t know” and followed up with “I was hoping you could help me”. He rolled his eyes and threw a picture book over to me. I went through the pages and came across this cool design. I was studying it and the guy says, “hey the convention is about to close”. I said, “ok, ok, I THINK I like this one”. He furrowed his eyes and said, “where would you want it?” I came back with, “well, I think maybe, umm” and he interrupted with “around your tits!”. This guy would know what was cool, right? Yeah, you know what, “I think it would look good around my nipples”. To which he smiled, lit up another cigarette, and tattooed this on my fricking chest. . I came home all excited and couldn’t wait to show them off. When the first opportunity arose, I showed my friends and they all laughed and asked what they were. I told them “I don’t know, they just looked cool”-they disagreed. It was then that I was now the guy with some weird design around my tits, not the pat on the back like I envisioned. . They have been called well, as we saw in my stories, everything from flames, a tribal piece, a child’s drawing, a snake, to a snack; I could go on forever, but you get the gist. When someone asked me what they were, my answer soon became: “a peacock’s eyebrows”—that’s my best answer. That’s it…nothing exciting to see here. It was yet another spontaneous moment in my life. That seems to be the personality trait I’ll always possess. I’ll take it. It has brought me where I am today and take me where I will be tomorrow-wherever that may be. . So, what are some things from YOUR past you wish you had done differently? . On a different note, anyone want to get quarantined with me? There won’t be any dull moments, I promise! For real though, make this a “growing” time—get to know who YOU are and what your purpose is. We all have one and many of us have forgotten this as we grow older; the monotonous toils of life take over. Don’t lose yourself. Love is always better than hate. . What would you like to know next?
Geoffrey is the most controversial cast member of the season
Geoffrey was controversial long before his campaign to spread coronavirus. He has a long criminal history that includes very disturbing allegations.
He’s been accused by several former partners of domestic violence and currently faces charges related to a June 2019 incident with an ex-girlfriend. Those charges include aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism.
Geoffrey also spent time in prison for drug-related crimes, a situation discussed on the show. His violent crimes, however, were never mentioned.
Concerned fans put out a petition to have Geoffrey removed from the season due to the allegations. So far, TLC hasn’t responded.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
