90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Geoffrey Paschel broke quarantine, spending time at empty Destin beach

For the second time in a week and a half, Geoffrey Paschel is coming under fire for not taking the coronavirus threat seriously.

Last week, the 41-year-old star of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days came under fire for posting a photo of himself sitting on a throne of corona beer and toilet paper. Fans pointed out that panic buyers and people looking to make a buck have limited the supply for everyone else, so people who weren’t able to hoard goods are left without basic household supplies.

Geoffrey insisted that he’d had the items before the quarantine, but fans were still critical.

“Posting a pic of yourself seated in the middle of an excess amount of toilet paper and paper towels was particularly obnoxious!” commented one follower.

“Perhaps you don’t care that people who unable to afford such panic buying were left without basic cleaning supplies, water & paper goods.”

As the rest of the country shelters in place, Geoffrey hits the beach

Geoffrey has continued to be tone-deaf in his posts about coronavirus. On Saturday, he posted a video of himself on a deserted beach in Florida.

The location placed Geoffrey in Destin, located in Okaloosa County in the panhandle. The Florida county closed its beaches until at least April 30, so Geoffrey was in direct violation of the order to stay away.

Government officials from city mayors all the way to the president have urged people to stay at home to flatten the coronavirus curve. Geoffrey remained defiant about the orders, flippantly captioning his toilet paper throne post with, “You’re not going to catch this bug from admiring nature or touching a random tree…Get out and enjoy life!”

Geoffrey’s actions put others at risk because even if he doesn’t feel sick, he could be spreading the virus to vulnerable populations. The order is for everyone, and it’s unclear why Geoffrey thinks it doesn’t apply to him.

Geoffrey is the most controversial cast member of the season

Geoffrey was controversial long before his campaign to spread coronavirus. He has a long criminal history that includes very disturbing allegations.

He’s been accused by several former partners of domestic violence and currently faces charges related to a June 2019 incident with an ex-girlfriend. Those charges include aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism.

Geoffrey also spent time in prison for drug-related crimes, a situation discussed on the show. His violent crimes, however, were never mentioned.

Concerned fans put out a petition to have Geoffrey removed from the season due to the allegations. So far, TLC hasn’t responded.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.