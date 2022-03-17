90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Caleb shares throwback photo with Alina, talks abrupt end to their story

Caleb Greenwood shared a picture with his 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Alina Kozhevnikova and spoke on their abrupt end. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from the network for past racist and offensive social media posts. Her actions ultimately meant an end to her partner Caleb Greenwood’s time on the show as well.

It appears as though there are no hard feelings from Caleb because he shared a post from his time in Turkey with Alina. The post also featured her best friend Elijah, with whom Caleb had a controversial relationship.

Caleb’s caption spoke to his feelings on the 90 Day experience and the abrupt end to his journey on the show.

Caleb Greenwood shouted out Alina Kozhevnikova despite their abrupt 90 Day Fiance departure

Caleb recently shared an Instagram post geotagged in Turkey from the time he was there with Alina and Elijah.

The post featured the three of them looking up at the camera.

His post came as some time has gone by since his storyline with Alina was completely taken out due to Alina’s firing.

Caleb described in the caption, “We only took a few photos in Turkey as a group and this is one of my favorites. A lot of people send me messages that they are surprised that our story wrapped the way it did and wasn’t longer, but some things are beyond my control.”

He went on to say, “Despite the ups and downs, the trip really was a good experience that carries fond memories. And yes, some of them even include Fabulous Elija despite all his dramatic antics.”

Caleb had previously spoken out in defense of Alina when her past offensive posts came to light but quickly backed off of the situation.

Alina Kozhevnikova and her best friend Elijah responded to Caleb Greenwood’s post

Elijah shared a popular comment on Caleb’s post that mentioned him.

He showed the sass in his personality when he clapped back, “Not despite but THEREBY my ‘dramatic antics’ and where is H in my name? (Laughing crying emoji) but don’t we all look ‘stunning’ here (heart eyes emoji)?”

Alina also had a response, albeit much tamer. She simply commented a heart emoji.

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

Most signs point to Alina and Caleb no longer being together, especially since Before the 90 Days viewers found out that he told her he didn’t want to date a little person.

