90 Day Fiance: Ash Naeck welcomes first baby with his girlfriend

Ash Naeck let 90 Day Fiance fans know that he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ash Naeck just welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Tina Sardellis.

Ash had originally announced that he and Tina were expecting back in early May 2021.

For the news of his baby’s safe delivery, Ash shared an Instagram Story where he stood on one side of a hospital bed with a beaming smile on his face.

Next to him in bed was Tina, who was holding their new baby, who was obscured by a blanket. Next to Tina was a nurse who seemed like they were smiling but was wearing a mask.

In the caption of his post, 41-year-old Ash wrote, “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting. Bubs is finally here.”

90 Day fans have yet to find out the gender of Ash’s new baby or the name. Ash has a son, Taj, from his previous relationship.

Pic credit: @themindbodycoach/Instagram

Ash Naeck had a troubled time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Ash first appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when his ex-girlfriend Avery Warner went to Australia to meet him for the first time after talking online.

While sparks flew at first, Avery got put off by Ash’s ideologies and views on women after he had a disastrous speech during his seminar, which offended many women in the group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Avery tried to still find good in their relationship, and Ash even introduced her to his ex and son. However, their differences proved to still be too much, and they split.

Since then, Ash has appeared on 90 Day Diaries, where he talked about wanting to open up a life coach retreat in Bali.

Many 90 Day Fiance stars have been pregnant in 2021

Ash was not the only 90 Day Fiance star to announce a pregnancy in 2021.

Juliana Custodio, Olga Koshembitova, Elizabeth Potthast, and Loren Brovarnik were all pregnant toward the beginning of this year. All of them have already delivered their babies, Ash was the last one.

Currently, pregnant 90 Day stars include Deavan Clegg, Kara Bass, and Thais Ramone.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 viewers also watched Emily Bieberly, and Kobe Blaise find out they were expecting and they had had their daughter Scarlett by the time of the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.