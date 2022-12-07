90 Day Fiance: Are Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen dating?

Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen appear to be in each other’s lives. Pic credit: TLC

Tania Maduro just threw 90 Day Fiance fans for a loop by sharing a video featuring her fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Michael Jessen.

90 Day fans have been watching Tania on Season 3 of The Single Life, and she’s been getting grilled at the Tell All about her love life. While in the hot seat, Tania made no mention of any sort of relationship with Michael.

Michael was on Tania’s original season, Season 7, of 90 Day Fiance with his now ex-wife Juliana Custodio but has made no mention himself of a relationship with Tania.

While the nature of the connection between Connecticut natives Tania and Michael remains ambiguous, Tania’s video does serve to show Michael is very much in her life.

Furthermore, Michael left an equally ambiguous comment on Tania’s post.

In any case, there is plenty of room for 90 Day fans to speculate on the castmates’ relationship and anticipate more clarity in the future.

Tania Maduro and Michael Jessen debut relationship to 90 Day Fiance fans

In an Instagram Post shared with her 163k followers, Tania stood in a living room setting with her face close to the camera.

She had one hand cupped with her other hand cupped on top of it. Audio played in the background as Tania bobbed her head before the audio said, “Scream!” and she opened her hands as Michael sat up from the couch behind her as if she was debuting him.

Michael had a stoic look on his face as he danced with his arms waving back and forth above his head. He and Tania both looked at the camera while Tania smiled and kept bobbing her head but moved father back in the frame.

Michael was tagged in the video that had the caption, “SURPRISE!”

In the comments section of Tania’s post, Michael landed to say,” ‘Let’s Give Them Something To Talk About’ or ‘Don’t Believe the Hype’?”

Tania said she was interested in a woman at the Tell All

During The Single Life Tell All, Tania was asked by host Shaun Robinson about her bisexuality and whether she had any females on her radar.

Tania revealed her plans to go back to Aruba, and that there was a woman there she was interested in, but she had not yet revealed her feelings or interest to that person.

Tania’s former love interest in Aruba, Joel, was asked whether he thought Tania still had feelings for her now-estranged husband Syngin Colchester, and he responded that he thought she did. Tania has denied any continued feelings for Syngin and said that making her divorce official has not been a priority for her.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.